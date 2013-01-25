John O. 'Skip' Valliant Joins ResortQuest Real Estate's West Fenwick, Delaware Office

Coastal Delaware Real Estate veteran will focus on farms, commercial, development and investment real estate in Delaware and Maryland.

ResortQuest Real Estate is proud to announce that John O. ‘Skip' Valliant is now located at the firm's West Fenwick location on Rt. 54, adjacent to Food Lion.

Valliant started his real estate career in the 1970s with English Realty, Anderson & Stokes and then became President of Central Reservations Inc. in Ocean City, Md. In 1986, he opened Bethany Beach, Delaware's Seacoast Realty, which quickly became a leader in resort area real estate sales and rentals with offices in Dagsboro, Ocean View and Bethany Beach. Valliant sold the company to Carl M. Freeman Associates in 2004 and in 2008 Seacoast became part of ResortQuest Real Estate. Valliant has remained active with the company through the acquisitions and is now part of the ResortQuest Real Estate team.

Valliant will focus on farms, commercial, development and investment real estate in Delaware and Maryland, as well as listing and selling general brokerage real estate. Valliant has been a real estate consultant for Sussex County Council, the Town of Rehoboth and the Town of Millsboro. He was the developer of Salt Meadows Townhomes in Fenwick Island, Delaware, and also put together the land acquisition package for the development now known as Bayside, located off Route 54, west of Fenwick Island.

“We are very happy that Skip will be associated with our West Fenwick office,” said Brigit Taylor, ResortQuest's Managing Broker. “Skip's extensive knowledge of real estate in our market area will make him a great addition to our West Fenwick office.”

Valliant is an active member of the Sussex County Association of REALTORS®, the Delaware Association of REALTORS® and the National Association of REALTORS®, as well as the Coastal Association of REALTORS® and the Maryland Association of REALTORS®. Valliant has served on numerous local, state and national REALTOR® committees and was named Sussex County Association REALTOR® of the Year in 1993 and Delaware REALTOR® of Year in 1995. Valliant is a member of Delaware Lodge #37 Masonic Lodge in Dagsboro, Fenwick Island Lions Club and Mariners United Methodist Church. He has also served on Governor Tom Carper's Advisory Council on Game and Fish.

ResortQuest Real Estate has been, and continues to be, a real estate leader in southeast Sussex County. ResortQuest provides comprehensive real estate services, from listing and selling resort, residential and commercial properties to renting vacation, seasonal and long term rentals, as well as offering professional association management services to dozens of communities. For information on starting a fulfilling career in real estate, contact Brigit Taylor at 302-541-8780, or visit http://www.ResortQuestDE.com.

You are invited to visit Valliant at the ResortQuest West Fenwick office located on Rt. 54 in the Fenwick Plaza or call him at 302-462-7732

About ResortQuest Delaware & Maryland

Since the early 1970s, ResortQuest Delaware has provided real estate sales, vacation rental and homeowner association management services to Bethany Beach, Sea Colony and other fine communities in Delaware's Quiet Resorts and the surrounding coastal areas. With offices in southern Delaware and Ocean City, Md., the company offers comprehensive vacation rental services to more than 860 vacation rental properties. ResortQuest is consistently a real estate market leader for listings, sales and listings sold in southeast Sussex County, according to the Sussex County Association of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service. Its homeowner association management division represents the needs of more than 3,700 homeowners in 45 associations from Lewes to Fenwick Island, Delaware.

