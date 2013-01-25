Infogix to Expand Luncheon Academies in 2013

“We will hold Luncheon Academies at 28 cities throughout 2013, and provide attendees with the opportunity to hear directly from our customers who have successfully implemented Infogix controls solutions to improve their business operations,” said Sumit Nijhawan, CEO of Infogix, Inc.

Infogix, Inc., a provider of business operation management solutions, today announced the expansion of its Luncheon Academies series. In its third year, the Luncheon Academies are held in several cities and provide attendees with the opportunity to learn about topics such as data quality and governance, risk and compliance (GRC), and help their companies improve their business operations and compliance postures.

“We will hold Luncheon Academies at 28 cities throughout 2013, and provide attendees with the opportunity to hear directly from our customers who have successfully implemented Infogix controls solutions to improve their business operations,” said Sumit Nijhawan, CEO of Infogix, Inc. “Our customers play an invaluable role, serving as instructors and role models that companies across all industries can follow.”

Attendees can expect to hear from an expert in the industry over a complimentary lunch while earning one CPE credit. Infogix not only welcome customers to attend but those wanting to learn more about Infogix.

Locations:



Atlanta,

Boston

Charlotte, NC

Chicago

Cleveland/

Columbus

Dallas

Denver

Des Moines

Hartford

Houston

Jacksonville

Kansas City

Los Angeles

Madison, WI

Minneapolis

New York City

Omaha

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Portland

Richmond, VA

Salt Lake City

San Diego

San Francisco

Seattle

St. Louis

Washington DC

Wilmington, DE

Infogix is looking for Luncheon Academy speakers for these cities. Timothy Butts, strategic Partner of TEB1&Associates previously presented in Philadelphia and found the experience extremely beneficial. “The Luncheon Academy events are invaluable! As a presenter, my company was afforded the opportunity to share our domain expertise and incorporate synergies shared with Infogix.” For information on submitting a speaker proposal, please click here.

For more information on Luncheon Academies, email luncheon(at)infogix(dot)com or click here

About Infogix, Inc.

Many of the world's largest enterprises depend on Infogix to transform their operations. Through the use of Infogix solutions, customers are able to control, analyze, and improve their operations by realizing the full value of the Infogix Business Operations Management solution. Since 1982, Infogix has been providing Infogix Controls Solutions to Global 2000 enterprises. Millions of Infogix Controls continuously monitor and assure the integrity of information in hundreds of enterprises each day. For more information, call +1.630.649.6800 (U.S, Canada, and International), or visit http://www.infogix.com today.

