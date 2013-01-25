Artismo to Features Chariklia Zarris in Giveaway

Artismo.com is celebrating a successful first year in business by commissioning a special painting from artist Chariklia Zarris.

Since launching one year ago, Artismo.com has made a huge splash in the art print industry, boasting a larger catalog of quality art prints. After rapid growth in its first year, the site is now hosting a giveaway.

One of the prizes in the giveaway will be a print of a brand new painting Artismo has commissioned from artist Chariklia Zarris, a customer favorite on the site.

Zarris is a cross-discipline artist who started her career working in embroidery and dyeing. Her needlework frequently features unexpected, eye-catching colors and new twists on traditional embroidery motifs like flowers.

When Zarris branched out into other media, such as painting, photography and sculpture, she truly came into her own as an artist. She says she “enjoys combining [my] skills to create one final product that exceeds the limitations of the flat surface.”

In keeping with that, many of Zarris' most popular works use startling geometric designs that defy what's expected of traditional decorative artwork.

Artismo sets itself apart from other art print dealers by focusing on today's emerging and popular artists. The approach has helped grow their catalog substantially, and it has steered them away from the same famous paintings that most print dealers focus on.

All Artismo prints are delivered in high quality custom wooden frames. The site groups prints loosely by category, or customers can search by subject matter, artist, or preferred colors.

