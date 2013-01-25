SIP Forum's SIPit 30 Slated for February 18–22, 2013 in Raleigh-Durham, NC

Cisco Systems to host five-day testing event; RTCWeb and IPv6 interop testing tops agenda.

The SIP Forum has announced that RTCWeb testing has been added to the agenda for the next SIP Interoperability Testing event, SIPit 30, to be held February 18-22, 2013 in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, on the Cisco campus in Research Triangle Park. The international event, hosted by Cisco Systems, is open for registration to any equipment vendor, developer, carrier or other company dealing with Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) implementations.

At SIPit 30, participating companies will test a variety of SIP-based applications and implementations in assorted network environments and topologies. The upcoming event next month expects to focus particular attention on RTCWeb and IPv6 interoperability as the industry prepares for the global rollout of these next generation Internet protocols. In addition, participating companies will also exercise SIP-related video and telepresence applications and implementations.

Continuing a trend from earlier events, IPv6 interoperability testing will help participants uncover new, positive information surrounding interoperability of IPv6 equipment and services, particularly when implementations use a combination of IPv6 and IPv4 for media and signaling.

"SIPit 30 will once again bring together the world's foremost equipment vendors and service providers across the IP communications industry to test and validate their SIP implementations in a live, real-world IP network setting,” said Marc Robins, SIP Forum President and Managing Director. "We expect that RTCWeb and IPv6 interop testing will be a top agenda items along with SIP trunking and SIP security implementations, which collectively should help address key technical issues in these critical areas.”

Conducted by the SIP Forum, SIPits are the world's premier interoperability testing events for SIP, bringing together leading SIP application developers, service providers and IP communications equipment manufacturers to ensure their SIP implementations work seamlessly together in an IP network testing environment. An important goal of the SIPit events is to help refine both the SIP protocol and its implementations, refining SIP as the global interoperable standard for real-time Internet communication services.

“The SIPit continues to be the most effective SIP testbed in the world. We constantly hear participants say a week at SIPit provides results that would have taken months to achieve with individual peerwise testing. This will be the 30th SIPit, and the focus will be on advanced real-time secure communication, including telepresence scenarios and interaction with the technologies emerging around RTCWeb. All implementations, simple or advanced, are strongly encouraged to participate.”

SIPit is organized by the SIP Forum's Test Event Working Group (TEWG) and serves as a “plugfest” for participating companies to perform SIP interoperability testing with other participants in a live network environment. With events rotating in the United States, Europe, and Asia, the SIP Forum has hosted 29 events around the globe. The previous event, SIPit 29, was hosted by ETSI in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

REGISTRATION

SIPit 30 registration is open until February 4, 2013. Companies interested in attending the event can register at http://www.regonline.com/sipit30. For information about past SIPits, please visit http://www.sipit.net.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the worldwide leader in IT that helps companies seize the opportunities of tomorrow by proving that amazing things can happen when you connect the previously unconnected. For more information, please visit http://www.cisco.com/

About the SIP Forum

The SIP Forum is an IP communications industry association that engages in numerous activities that promote and advance SIP-based technology, such as the development of industry recommendations, the SIPit and SIPconnect-IT interoperability and testing events, special workshops, educational seminars, and general promotion of SIP in the industry. The SIP Forum is also the producer of the annual SIPNOC conferences (for SIP Network Operators Conference), focused on the technical requirements of the service provider community. One of the Forum's notable technical activities is the development of the SIPconnect Technical Recommendation – a standards-based SIP trunking recommendation that provides detailed guidelines for direct IP peering and interoperability between IP PBXs and SIP-based service provider networks. Other important Forum initiatives include work in Fax-over-IP interoperability, User Agent Configuration, VRS interoperability, security, and SIP and IPv6. For more information, please visit: http://www.sipforum.org.

