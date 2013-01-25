Global Organizations Partner to Promote Diversity in the World's Leading Aerospace Company

MBA Women International and the Seattle Professional Chapter Collaborate with The Boeing Company to Promote Leadership and Opportunities for Women

MBA Women International (MBAWI) is pleased to announce a partnership with The Boeing Company – the world's leading aerospace company and the largest manufacturer of commercial jetliners and military aircraft combined. In addition, Boeing is the Chapter Sponsor for MBAWI's Seattle Professional Chapter (MBAWI Seattle) and Event Sponsor for that chapter's 2013 Flagship Event “Leading the Way” on January 31, 2013 at the Museum of Flight in Seattle.

”We appreciate the great work that Boeing is doing to better position women in leadership roles, the leadership pipeline, the C-suite and onto Boards of Directors. Given that diversity and inclusion are part of Boeing's values at the highest level, Boeing is well aligned with MBAWI's mission of advancing business women and enhancing workforce diversity worldwide,” says Gail Romero, CEO of MBAWI.

One highlight of the MBAWI and Boeing partnership is the company's sponsorship of Leading the Way, an important new networking event focused on elements of leadership. The event will feature Boeing executives who will share their insight and experience on excelling in an industry traditionally dominated by men.

“Fostering a work environment where all employees feel respected, included and able to contribute their best is a core Boeing value and an integral part of our culture,” says Joyce Tucker, Vice President, Global Diversity and Employee Rights. “We look forward to sharing these leadership attributes through insights and personal experience of our key female executives.”

Research shows that companies with diverse workforces are better at solving problems and have higher sales revenues, more customers, larger market shares and greater relative profits than less diverse companies. Leading the Way will feature Boeing executives who will discuss these values as keynote speakers:

Bavan Holloway, Vice President, Corporate Audit, Office of Internal Governance, The Boeing Company

Bavan Holloway was named to her current position in August 2010 and is responsible for all Corporate Audit activities, including review of internal control systems, overall process assessments ensuring effectiveness, and the Boeing Enterprise Auditor Program, a company leadership development program.

Elizabeth H. Lund, Vice President and General Manager, 747 Program and Everett Site, Boeing Commercial Airplanes

Elizabeth Lund is responsible for the design, development, certification, production and delivery of all 747 models. In August 2012, she also gained responsibility for the Everett site, including regulatory compliance, community interaction and Delivery Center operations for Boeing twin-aisle airplanes.

Following the keynotes, four Boeing panelists will lead an interactive discussion on diversity and the path to effective leadership including:



Motivating and Inspiring Others

Leadership vs. Management

Team Dynamics

Communicating and Listening Effectively

Emotional and Conflict Management

In addition, the Leading the Way event will provide attendees access to Boeing recruiters and hiring managers who are seeking qualified mid-level professionals from within the MBAWI Seattle network.

About MBA Women International

MBA Women International is the fastest growing network of professional women. The 30-year-old organization is dedicated to advancing business women as corporate leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs. It has networks spanning more than 50 nations, including 20 professional and 78 collegiate chapters. MBA Women International is dedicated to helping women become leaders, as well as helping corporate leaders understand that gender-and-pay parity are key components of their commitment to building a robust leadership pipeline. Visit http://www.mbawomen.org

Media Contact:

Hannah Akers, MBA Women International, Communications Coordinator, hannah(at)mbawomen(dot)org

About The Boeing Company

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. A top U.S. exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing products and tailored services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training.

Media Contact:

Steve Davis, The Boeing Company – Shared Services Communications, stephen.m.davis(at)boeing(dot)com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10356137.htm