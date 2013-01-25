Luxury Lifestyle Brands, Dazzling Entertainment and Fantastic Fashion Shows Meet Under one Roof in Portugal

Premier luxury lifestyle fair graces the paradisal Algarve for the first time in April, bringing the finest brands and entertainment with it.

On the 25th of April, in the Portuguese southern region of the Algarve, the Carnival of Luxury will commence in a 5 day long never-done-before event that is sure to finally put the spotlight on Europe's best kept secret. Housing dozens of the latest and greatest brands in all manner of luxury goods from cars to jewelry to real estate, the Carnival of Luxury is also making a push for local luxury companies to break into the untapped international market and reveal what Portugal really has to offer.

Whilst the Algarve has long been known for it's high-end real estate and premier golf courses, and has fairs specifically related to golf, it is still lacking in other facets of the luxury world and it shows as a luxury lifestyle fair has yet to ever been done in the region. Vida De Luxe, the company creating the event have decided to change that and have been hard at work bringing the best of the best national and international brands along with great entertainment to craft an unforgettable experience for all to enjoy.

Carnival themed to remind people where it all started, the Vida De Luxe team is bringing brands in the fields of cars, yachts, jewelry, tailors, fashion, real estate, accessories, cigars and fine drinks. Throughout each of the five days there will also be small bouts of entertainment in the afternoon followed by grand evening entertainment shows from burlesque to ballet and anything in between! The Carnival of Luxury is also bringing a strong fashion element to the fair with not only stalls selling all manner of shoes and clothing but also fashion shows from the highest brands in couture today!

A major goal of the event is to make even regular people feel like millionaires for just one day at least. To that end we have a large bar with fine drinks open all day and live music playing throughout the venue. On the top floor is the ladies corner where women can get pampered like the rich and the famous by professional beauticians, hair stylists and nail designers, whilst in the garage is the men's corner where one may try out quality cigars, walk around rare automobiles and drink fine whiskeys.

The first day of the event is a VIP-only day where an international list of the rich and the famous will see the grand opening ceremony and attend a lavish gala dinner and show and have first dibs on all the luxurious wares for sale. Whilst the last day is the ‘Business Monday', here is where we encourage all the major transactions to occur, as such there is no entertainment, strictly business. Vida De Luxe also strongly believes in giving back to the community, and as such are giving a percentage of all their profits away to two separate charities: One local and one international. Tickets are available now and purchasable from the website: http://www.carnivalofluxury.com, which also has all the information one could want, including a downloadable ‘Exhibitor's Pack' for anyone interested in selling their product at the event. Also follow us on http://www.facebook.com/Carnivalofluxury to receive daily updates and reveals on the event!

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10355467.htm