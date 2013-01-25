Salem Lutheran School Celebrates 65 Years of Education in Conjunction with National School Choice Week

The third annual National School Choice Week kicks off Sunday and official participant Salem Lutheran School announces plans to commemorate choice in education along with the school's landmark 65th anniversary. The Glendale, California Blue Ribbon school will hold events Wednesday, January 30 and invites the community and media to participate.

National School Choice Week, the yearly event highlighting the importance of parents' right to choose the best educational environment s for their children, kicked off on Sunday and Glendale's Salem Lutheran School will be one of thousands of schools and grassroots organizations across the nation holding events in support.

From Jan. 27 through February 2 groups in 50 states will hold events – from rallies and celebrations to public discussions – all centering on the idea of choice in education.

This year's National School Choice Week coincides with the 65th anniversary of Salem Lutheran School.

On Wednesday, January 30, students, parents and staff at Salem Lutheran will don symbolic yellow scarves to celebrate school choice and commemorate the school's 65th anniversary with a day of events beginning with a student-involved chapel service and presentation of the school's last big anniversary of 60 years. Following the service, the school will showcase student work related to National School Choice Week and will host activities and vendors.

“National School Choice Week truly underlines how important it is for parents to be able to entrust their children to schools like ours—a place where children are trained academically, spiritually, physically, and socially in a way that honors Christ,” said Ghada Huleis, principal at Salem Lutheran. “Salem Lutheran School has been nurturing the full potential of each of our students for more than six decades.”

To learn more about Glendale Christian school Salem Lutheran School, please visit: http://www.salemlutheranglendaleschool.org

For a list of events taking place nationwide, see the National School Choice website.

For media inquiries about Salem Lutheran's National School Choice Week events: (818) 243-8264

About National School Choice Week:

National School Choice Week 2013 will feature 3,000 events across the country. The celebration will be bipartisan, diverse and inclusive, with multiple events planned in each of the 50 states. Events, independently planned by parents, students, teachers, education organizations, and citizens across the country, are united by National School Choice Week's distinctive imagery – including the symbolic yellow scarves – but are centered on local school choice messages.

About Salem Lutheran School:

Blue Ribbon-winning Salem Lutheran School in Glendale, California serves students from junior kindergarten through sixth grade, providing a rigorous academic experience while emphasizing Jesus Christ as the foundation of their lives.

Salem Lutheran School was established by Salem Lutheran Church in 1948 as a ministry of the congregation to the community. Today, as an active member of the Evangelical Lutheran Education Association, we serve not only our congregation but also the greater Glendale community with our rigorous academics and fine Christian education. Our program includes computer science, art, music, choir, chapel, physical education and Spanish language instruction.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebschool-choice-week/salem-lutheran-glendale/prweb10363352.htm