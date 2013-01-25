Motorcyclist Owes His Life to a TCA Highway Angel

Professional truck driver trainer Mark Randall anticipated the worst, so when a motorcyclist came sliding across lanes of traffic and landed in front of his tractor trailer, his advanced preparation saved a life. The Truckload Carriers Association is proud to recognize him as its latest Highway Angel.

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is pleased to name Mark Randall of Mesquite, Nevada, a professional driver trainer for Werner Enterprises of Omaha, Nebraska, as its latest Highway Angel. Randall is being recognized for taking preventive measures that ultimately saved a life.

On October 24, 2012, around 1:30 p.m., Randall and a student were headed westbound on I-80/680 in Omaha, Nebraska. With only two miles to go before dropping off a load, Randall was at the wheel. He stayed within the speed limit of 60 mph and made a mental note of the considerable traffic all around him.

To his right and up ahead, Randall noticed a motorcyclist who appeared to be following much too close to the car in front of him. He was also traveling about 60 mph. Randall's safety instincts kicked in, and he began to slow down.

“I always make a big point of being aware of my surroundings when I'm operating these vehicles,” said Randall, who was recently recognized by his company for a million miles of accident-free driving and also received Werner's Humanitarian Award for his actions that day. “I pay good attention. In fact, I was just about to make my student aware of the possible hazard ahead when the motorcyclist suddenly accelerated and attempted to pass the car. But he was just too close and hit the rear of that vehicle.”

Randall immediately began scanning the lanes for a way to get out of the path of the doomed motorcyclist. Surrounded by traffic, he knew that he could not suddenly switch lanes without putting other vehicles in danger. His only viable option was to stay put and maintain control of the tractor trailer, which was fully loaded with thousands of pounds of tires. As if in slow motion, Randall saw the motorcyclist hit the pavement hard and slide directly into his path. He immediately put on his flashers and continued to brake, finally coming to a controlled stop — within 10 feet of the man on the pavement.

The student got out to render aid, while Randall called 911. The motorcyclist had survived and was miraculously okay. Not only had Randall managed to avoid hitting the man, but he is also credited for using his truck to protect the motorcyclist from being run over by the oncoming traffic hurtling toward him at 60 mph.

At the accident scene, the responding state patrol officer made a joke, saying that the motorcyclist had been incredibly lucky that day and should probably continue that luck by purchasing some lottery tickets.

Another officer responded, “How does someone crash a motorcycle in four lanes of traffic doing 60 miles per hour and not get killed or run over?”

Feeling triumphant at what had just happened, Randall turned, pointed to his big blue truck, and said, “Because THAT truck stopped, and he was lucky to fall in front of ME!”

For helping the motorcyclist, Randall was presented with a Highway Angel lapel pin, certificate and patch. Werner Enterprises also received a certificate acknowledging that one of its drivers is a Highway Angel.

The Highway Angel program is sponsored for TCA by Internet Truckstop. Since the program's inception in August 1997, hundreds of drivers have been recognized as Highway Angels for the unusual kindness, courtesy, and courage they have shown others while on the job. TCA has received letters and e-mails from people across North America nominating truck drivers for the program.

To learn more about the Highway Angel program or to nominate a driver, please visit http://www.truckload.org/highway-angel.

# # #

TCA is the only national trade association whose collective sole focus is the truckload segment of the motor carrier industry. The association represents dry van, refrigerated, flatbed, and intermodal container carriers operating in the 48 contiguous states, as well as Alaska, Mexico, and Canada. Representing operators of more than 200,000 trucks, which collectively produce annual revenue of more than $20 billion, TCA is an organization tailored to specific truckload carrier needs.

Founded in 1995, Internet Truckstop is the first and largest freight matching service on the Web. Internet Truckstop offers more tools than any other freight matching service available. These easy-to-use tools, the largest freight database, and a commitment to the transportation industry make Internet Truckstop the leader in Internet freight matching.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362783.htm