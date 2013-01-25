Guppy Tank Investors Award its 3rd and final funding from the First Guppy Tank Event

Freshi Films, LLC (dba Freshi Media) was chosen as the final winner of funding from a ﬁeld of Southern California based candidates who competed to win funding from a group of angel investors known as The Guppy Tank on October 25, 2012.

Orange County-based The Guppy Tank, has announced it has awarded its third and final funding from its first event to Burbank based Freshi Media.

Freshi Media was chosen from a competitive ﬁeld of selected ﬁnalists who recently presented their business plans before The Guppy Tank investors at the Balboa Bay Club in Newport Beach on October 25, 2012. The purpose of the competition was to identify and provide investments and loans to small companies that are already operating in Southern California, but are looking for the ﬁnancial help needed to grow and expand.

“We had a great ﬁeld of candidates for our first ever event and we were happy that we were able to make three investments into local Southern California businesses,” said Darrin Ginsberg, Guppy Tank Founder. “Freshi Media provides many great training programs that introduce children to digital filmmaking,,animation, comic book creation and video game design & development in a format kids can better relate to. It's educational courses are designed for elementary, middle, and high school students. Freshi provides a positive impact on our local community as well as throughout 28 US States and territories.”

The program's sponsor, licensed California lender Super G Funding, LLC (DBA BizCash), designated a minimum of $500,000 or more for a funding pool from which investments would be awarded to the winning small business owners. With this third investment, it actually funded over $600,000. in its inaugural event.

The next Guppy Tank event is scheduled for April 18, 2013 in Los Angeles. Please check the website at http://www.theguppytank.com for more details on upcoming events planned for other cities across the US.

“We are implementing The Guppy Tank funds to grow our business to the next level by offering our robust yet easy-to-follow teacher training courses online” said Suzanne Shoemaker, Freshi's Managing Director.

“The Guppy Tank was an interesting process and we actually enjoyed the process of raising funds through a local, non-televised event. After seeing the Shark Tank on TV, we were worried about how the process would work but the Guppies really took time to understand our business and give good advice on how to get to the next level."

