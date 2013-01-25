Arthur Murray Dance Studio In Scottsdale Launches New Website, Helping Valley Residents Improve Their Skills

With a re-launched website, Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Scottsdale makes it easier than ever get dance lessons.

While dancing may seem like an activity only for those naturally graceful and skilled on the dance floor, the truth is that anyone can become a proficient dancer with some good dance lessons. Whether it's that all-important wedding dance or just some fun country dancing with friends, a good teacher can guide their students to enjoying dancing more than ever before. For those looking to find a quality dance studio in beautiful Scottsdale, Arizona, Arthur Murray Dance Studio has long been a trusted source of helpful and intuitive dance instruction. Now, with a freshly launched website, it's easier than ever to book time at the studio.

Owned and operated by dancing enthusiast and franchisee John Almeida, Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Scottsdale is the go-to studio for Scottsdale dancing lessons and even Scottsdale ballroom dance lessons. Residents of the Phoenix metropolitan area looking to learn more about Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Scottsdale can visit the new website at http://www.arthurmurrayscottsdale.com or call (480) 639-6937.

At the new-and-improved website, people can learn more about the dance lessons that are available, including wedding dance instruction, country dancing lessons and much more. Visitors can also browse the studio's friendly, professional, and skilled staff of instructors.

Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Scottsdale is the ideal place to get attentive dance lessons at a great price. For Scottsdale dancing lessons, including Scottsdale ballroom dance lessons, Arthur Murray Dance Studio's team just can't be topped. In this coming year, take on a rewarding and exhilarating new hobby. Visit Arthur Murray Dance Studios in Scottsdale and get ready to hit the dance floor!

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10337013.htm