SHS International and Shopatron Partner to Launch New Online Store

SHS will align its online and offline sales channels with Shopatron's retail-integrated eCommerce solution

SHS International, a premier manufacturing distributor of quality stringed instruments, has selected Shopatron to create and host its retail-integrated online store. The new store is designed to improve the customer buying experience and drive sales for the brand.

Utilizing Shopatron's world-class eCommerce solution, SHS International is able to capture sales through its website and pass those sales to local retailers for delivery to the customer.

“Historically, we've relied on internal processes to keep our dealer locator accurate and up to date, but we've lacked the benefits of a ‘buy now' function, something that today's shoppers have come to expect,” said SHS Director of Information Technology and Social Media Sky Caserotti. “This is where Shopatron will raise our game. Not only will Shopatron help us keep an updated and accurate list of dealers, but it will help our customers get their orders much quicker.”

Shopatron's retail-integrated solution aligns online and offline sales channels, which increases sales both for branded manufacturers and their retailers, while improving the buying experience for shoppers.

“By integrating retailers into the brand's online sales process, Shopatron helps companies like SHS International give customers direct online access to products without cutting out local dealers,” said Shopatron SVP of Marketing, Mark Grondin. “It's a win-win-win for all parties.”

About SHS Audio

SHS International is a manufacturing distributor of quality stringed instruments, ranging from mandolins, banjos, ukuleles, guitars, and basses. The company offers both electric and acoustic models, as well as a full line of accessories and professional audio equipment. SHS International strives to provide its dealers with highly marketable products and product support that rivals the competition. SHS International is constantly growing its product line to continually provide dealers with fresh ideas and products that can easily compete in today's highly competitive instrument market.

About Shopatron

Shopatron is the world's only eCommerce solution that increases sales online, while also increasing sales through retail stores. Shopatron's eCommerce and order management solution provides an innovative and flexible approach to online sales that matches the unique needs of branded manufacturers, multi-channel retailers, and online marketplaces. Founded in 2001, Shopatron works with more than 1,000 branded manufacturers and 20,000 retail partners across more than 40 industries. Clients include top brands such as Bosch, Suzuki, Mizuno, Ducati, JL Audio, K2, Intermix, and Sport Chalet. The company has offices in San Luis Obispo, California; and Swindon, United Kingdom.

