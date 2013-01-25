Georgia Military College Holds Admissions Day On January 31st

The event will take place on campus, and prospective students will be allowed to apply to GMC for free.

Georgia Military College in Martinez will hold their first quarterly Admissions Day on January 31st from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. During this event, prospective students may apply to the college free of charge and meet with an admissions representative to discuss the admissions process. The financial aid office will also be open and available for walk-in appointments and campus tours will be conducted for those interested.

No appointment is needed to participate in this event. Perspective students should arrive on campus between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. and sign in at reception. Refreshments will be provided.

All community members interested in taking classes at Georgia Military College are encouraged to attend. For questions prior to the event, please contact the GMC Admissions Office at 706.993.1123.

About the College:

Georgia Military College is a two-year junior college that provides a liberal arts based undergraduate curriculum and prepares students for transfer to four-year colleges and universities. The college offers 28 degree programs, small class sizes, and flexible scheduling with day, night, weekend, and online glasses. Financial aid is available for qualified students.

The campus is located at 115 Davis Road in Martinez, and GMC also offers classes on post at Fort Gordon through the Education Center, located at 741 Barnes Avenue. If you would like more information about Georgia Military College or would like to schedule a visit, please call 706.993.1123 or visit http://www.gmcaugusta.com.

