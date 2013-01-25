Attorney Thomas J. Newell Attends Dauphin County PA Dog Law Hearing

On January 10, 2013, Dauphin County District Justice Rebecca Jo Margerum found Clifford M. Schaffner guilty of violating the PA Dog Law, case # 483-2012, as a result of a November 21, 2012 dog attack in Millersburg, PA.

On January 10, 2013, Dauphin County District Justice Rebecca Jo Margerum found Clifford M. Schaffner guilty of violating the PA Dog Law, case # 483-2012, as a result of a November 21, 2012 dog attack in Millersburg, PA. The defendant dog owner had ordered a package to be delivered through Federal Express. Their policy is to deliver all packages to the front door of the customer unless there is a drop box on the property.

The testimony provided at this hearing, established that Mr. Schaffner did not have a drop box for Fed Ex and therefore, their employee had to deliver it to his front door. As she was walking up the driveway, 3 unleashed and unrestrained boxers ran out from the side of the house and began to pursue her. The boxers were barking, growling and acting quite aggressively towards her.

The victim told Justice Margerum that one of the boxers jumped up and grabbed the package out of her hand. As she tried to get away, the Dauphin County dog attack victim was pursued by the 3 boxers and bit her on the leg and buttocks. The multiple dog bite wounds were treated by a local doctor in Halifax, PA. It is anticipated that there will be permanent scars as a result of this dog attack.

District Justice Margerum concluded the hearing by finding Mr. Schaffner guilty of failure to confine, failing to properly vaccinate the dogs and failing to have proper licensing. Attorney Thomas J. Newell had provided the District Justice with copies of the applicable PA Dog Law Statute, as well as a Pennsylvania Superior Court decision discussing a very similar fact situation.

