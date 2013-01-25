Sub-Zero Freezing Cold Heats up Nationwide Requests for Fleece Blanket Donations

As freezing cold temperatures spread across a third of the nation, requests for fleece blanket donations have sky rocketed at Crooked Brook, a major supplier of personalized and wholesale fleece blankets. “The last time we got this many request for fleece blanket donations was for Hurricane Sandy Victims,” said senior design assistant Donna Jones.

Fleece blankets (also called fleece throws) are made from Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) or other synthetic fibers and can also be made out of recycled PET bottles or recycled fleece. They are lightweight, warm, soft, and hydrophobic; holding less than 1% of their weight in water which allows them to retain much of their insulating powers even when wet.

Fleece blankets are machine washable, dry quickly, are very breathable and will not lose their thickness when compressed; it does not matter if you crush, pull, twist or wad up the blanket it will come back to its original shape and thickness.

“It is these properties that make fleece blankets ideal for disasters and emergency situations,” Jones continued. “I saw on the news yesterday, where because of freezing weather in the UK, even chimps at a sanctuary in Wales were wrapping themselves in blankets.”

The Arctic blast has been blamed for three deaths in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois, and the National Weather Service has warned that "bitterly cold conditions" were expected to continue across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast well into the weekend.

About Fleece Blankets

Although fleece blankets are also called "fleece throws" or "fleece throw blankets" there is a difference, and that is the size. Fleece blankets run in sizes that correspond with bedding dimensions; king, queen, full, twin and baby.

Fleece throws or fleece throw blankets are smaller than a twin blanket (but bigger than a baby blanket) which is the perfect size to "throw" over your lap or shoulders. Fleece throws are popular at outdoor sporting events (especially when personalized with a team logo or mascot) which is why fleece throws are sometimes called stadium blankets.

Regardless of the size, the words "fleece blankets", "fleece throw blankets", "fleece throws" or "stadium blankets" are used interchangeably.

Fleece blankets come in different weights that are labeled in ounces or grams per linear yard. A heavier fleece weight will mean a thicker blanket.

Not all fleece blankets are created equal; before you buy one, find out what the weight, dimensions and what the fabric content is.

Fleece blankets can usually be shaken out or spot cleaned but occasionally the need arises for a full cleaning. When necessary, they should be machine washed in cold or warm-cold water on the gentle cycle. Vigorous agitation can cause pilling and shorten the life of your blanket; for best results only wash with other fleece items. Regular detergent can be used however bleach and fabric softer should be avoided as they can damage the fabric.

Air drying is preferable to machine drying. Line drying will not scorch the fleece and will result in less static than a dryer. If air drying is not possible tumble dry on the lowest heat setting, being careful not to over-dry the fleece. Never iron fleece blankets. It is possible to melt the material and leave permanent marks.

Crooked Brook ships fleece blankets worldwide. Hours of operations are 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST, seven days a week. Reach them at (315) 733-1992 to learn more.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebwholesale/fleece-blankets/prweb10363167.htm