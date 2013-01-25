Births at North Shore-LIJ's Katz Women's Hospital Jump 18% in 2012

While the number of American babies born in 2012 was expected to drop, the Katz Women's Hospital at Long Island Jewish (LIJ) Medical Center in New Hyde Park, NY, saw an 18 percent increase in deliveries during its first year of operation.

While the number of American babies born in 2012 was expected to drop, the Katz Women's Hospital at Long Island Jewish (LIJ) Medical Center in New Hyde Park, NY, saw an 18 percent increase in deliveries during its first year of operation. Opening on Jan. 25, 2012, the 88-bed Katz Women's Hospital at LIJ delivered 5,879 births through Dec. 31, 2012, an increase of 910 births from 2011.

Its sister facility located 2 1/2 miles away, the Katz Women's Hospital at North Shore University Hospital (NSUH) in Manhasset, NY, saw a nearly five percent increase in its births in 2012, to 6,343 from 6,050 in 2011. NSUH's 73-bed Katz Women's Hospital opened in mid-2011.

“We invested $300 million in the Katz Women's Hospitals at North Shore and LIJ to ensure that women and their families could enjoy the latest amenities in single-bed maternity rooms large enough to accommodate family members," said Michael J. Dowling, president and chief executive officer of the North Shore-LIJ Health System. "The goal of everyone associated with these world-class facilities, especially our highly experienced medical staff, is to cater to the needs of the mother and her family, and we appear to be meeting expectations as our patient experience scores measuring the Likelihood to Recommend jumped to the 95th percentile nationally.”

Unique features of the Katz Women's Hospitals include private labor, delivery and recovery rooms, single maternity rooms quipped with private bathrooms and showers, overnight accommodations for the mother's significant others, flat-screen TVs, wireless internet, special single rooms for high-risk mothers, a well-baby newborn nursery, a newborn intensive care unit, four dedicated operating rooms and a neonatal stabilization unit to respond immediately to any emergencies at the time babies are delivered. All spaces were designed to meet the highest green environmental building standards, including maximum noise dampening features. There are also comfortable family gathering areas on each of the four floors.

“Our outcomes for both mothers and infants are among the best in the nation,” said Adiel Fleischer, MD, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at both North Shore University Hospital and LIJ Medical Center. “We offer the largest range of neonatal services and the best maternal-fetal medicine specialists available. Whether the mother has a pre-existing condition, develops an obstetrical complication, or the neonate/infant requires complex surgery at birth, we have the most experienced professionals and latest technologies available to handle any situation successfully.”

The increase in births goes against the region wide trend, where the number of births at downstate New York hospitals dropped 3.1 percent from 2009 to 2011, according to the New York State Department of Health's Statewide Planning and Research Cooperative System.

