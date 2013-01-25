Stradalli Forms New Pro Cycling Team with Graner Law and Jaco Clothing

Stradalli's new pro cycling team consists of four seasoned pro riders and four developmental juniors.

Stradalli Cycle, the high performance carbon bicycle manufacturer, is pleased to announce the formation of its pro cycling race team. The new team, which has been formed together with the team sponsors Graner Law and Jaco Clothing, is made up of four seasoned pro riders along with four developmental juniors.

Leading the team is World Champion Grant Potter who also was the 2009 U.S. Masters National Champion. His 2009 success was just one of many Masters trophies that he has taken home.. He was also the 2010 -2011 and 2012 World masters champion in Deutchlandsberg Austria and took home the rainbow jersey for team Stradalli.

Other members of the team include time trial champion and Florida Points champion Ken Vida, as well as cycling coach and former Captain of the U.S. Armed Forces Cycling Team Steve Mlujeak. The fourth pro rider is multiple state time trial and pro criterium champion Curtis Long.

“I am very excited about the new 2013 Graner - Stradalli - Jaco team,” said Thomas Steinbacher, CEO of Stradalli Cycle. “The team's main goals are to race healthy and happy while educating cyclists on how to race but have fun and respect others in the cycling community.”

Along with Stradalli cycle the team has some sponsors. One is Graner Law, which is based in Boca Raton, Florida. The firm provides legal services throughout the state and specialises in litigation, real estate, and business law.

The other team sponsor, Jaco Clothing, is an elite performance sports brand, based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, that designs hybrid training apparel for men and women.

About The Stradalli Cycle Company

The Stradalli Cycle Company is based in South Florida and sells worldwide to the keen athlete who demands the best equipment. With years of experience in both high tech manufacturing and design as well as a love for cycling, Stradalli brings passion and innovation to the road racing and time trial markets.

