MD247 Reviews Household Emergency Treatment Methods

On January 25, 2013 MD247 issued an alert to all of its telemedicine program members regarding quick and clear methods by which to handle all minor household emergencies.

On January 25, 2013 MD247 issued an alert to all of its telemedicine program members regarding quick and clear methods by which to handle all minor household emergencies.

With the New Year upon us here, MD247 wanted to ask if the kitchen is prepared for any situation requiring a first aid kit. They asked if readers knew how to best treat a cut, how to handle a burn and what to do if someone suffers an allergic reaction. MD247 first aid tips included;

Burns

If there is a fast acting burn reliever, consider applying it immediately to provide some pain relief to the affected area. If there is not a type of gel burn reliever available, it will be necessary to either submerge the burn in very cold water or run it under a tap for a minimum of five minutes. If the burn falls into the second or third degree categories, it is suggested that the patient head to an emergency room or urgent care facility as soon as possible.

While on the subject of burns, MD247 wanted to see how many members have either a working smoke detector or a small fire extinguisher in your kitchen. Both are recommended.

Cuts

When blood is spurting from the wound, immediate action must be taken to either stop or control bleeding. The bleeding can be controlled by applying direct pressure to the wound with the cleanest material available in the kitchen; this will typically be a clean dish towel.

Largo Florida based MD247.COM (MD247; MD/247; MD 247; M.D.247; MD-247) provides an affordable telemedicine supplement to existing healthcare services. MD247.COM telemedicine program members have unlimited telephone access to a nationwide medical support team, all with just a single phone call to the MD247.COM telemedicine Chat With a Doctor/Talk to a Nurse Hotline. MD247.COM has a virtual platoon of registered nurses; board certified physicians and a support staff available to members for all non-emergency situations. More information about MD247.COM is available online at http://www.md247.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10363176.htm