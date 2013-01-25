Coast 2 Coast Presents the "Silent Night 2" Mixtape by Dre Williams

The mixtape is presented by Coast 2 Coast Mixtape Promotion

Hip-hop artist Dre Williams has released the the "Silent Night 2" mixtape. The 17 track project, presented by Coast 2 Coast Mixtape Promotion, is now available for download. The mixtape features Willams with appearances by Kiid Remedii, J-Dub, Reese Gardner, and Tae Rose.

Dre Williams is a recording artist, event promoter and student from Richfield, Minnesota. He is part of the multi talented group Illusionari which consists of recording artists, event planners and promoters. Williams began writing music at the age of 13 and eventually formed the rap group Yungstaz with his brother Devonte “Lil D” Roseman and Jerrice “Yung J” Gardner. After joining the group Illusionari, known for the “Jerkin” dance, Williams decided to leave Yungstaz to focus on Illusionari which had become a dance, music and entertainment company.

“Silent Night 2” is Williams second mixtape. Keep up with all Dre Williams updates by following him on Twitter.

