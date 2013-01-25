Fresh Patch Promotes Animal Planet Puppy Bowl on February 3rd as Super Bowl Alternative

If you're not a football fan you'll have an alternative on Superbowl Sunday. The 2013 annual Puppy Bowl is expected to draw millions of dog-loving viewers.

Fresh Patch LLC, the maker of the first real-grass, disposable dog potty, will be joining with many other dog enthusiasts and advocates in promoting the 9th annual Puppy Bowl, which will air on Animal Planet (http://www.animal.discovery.com) on Sunday, February 3, 2013, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. ET/PT. Fresh Patch will encourage visitors to its Facebook page and website to support the primary goal of the event: To further the adoption of shelter dogs. To that end, Fresh Patch also contributes its product to facilitate the mobile-unit adoption of shelter dogs by the Los Angeles chapter of the Best Friends Animal Society. It is estimated that more than 4 million dogs end up in shelters and breed rescue organizations annually, but only about half of them ever find a good home.

Viewers of the Animal Planet Puppy Bowl, an alternative to the Super Bowl, will be encouraged to adopt a pet in their respective localities by using a nation-wide adoption website, http://www.Petfinder.com. Commentary during the show will be provided by stars of several Animal Planet series, including Tanked, Finding Bigfoot, and Call of the Wildman. Participating in the event will be 63 “doggie draft picks,” who hail from various shelter and rescue organizations across the country. Dog lovers at home will be able to root for their favorite shelter-dog participants, who will be engaged in all sorts of antics and games, such as canine aquatics, on the field at Geico Stadium.

According to the Fresh Patch company, the Animal Planet Puppy Bowl is an important example of the growing support for the adoption of shelter dogs. Many celebrities have also helped fuel this movement by adopting shelter dogs—including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and George Clooney. Companies that produce dog products have likewise focused attention on shelter-dog adoptions. For example, TV commercials aired by the Pedigree dog food company help bring the plight of shelter dogs to millions of Americans. The company makes donations to help feed shelter dogs whenever its dog food is purchased, and it has also established the Pedigree Foundation to which individuals can donate funds for the same purpose. In addition to Animal Planet and Pedigree, other companies involved in the February 3rd Puppy Bowl include Geico and Bissell.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebpuppy-training/dog-potty/prweb10363016.htm