StogieBoys.com Exclusive Cigar Sponsor of the 2013 Hall of Fame Players Classic

StogieBoys.com and Cigar Aficionado NFL Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas to Sponsor 2013 HOF Players Classic Golf Tourney.

StogieBoys.com, America's fastest growing online cigar retailer, along with NFL Hall of Fame Running Back Thurman Thomas are proud to sponsor this year's 2013 Hall of Fame Players Classic Golf Tournament this Thursday, January 31st in New Orleans, Louisiana, site of the 2013 Super Bowl. The Company will be the exclusive cigar sponsor for this event.

StogieBoys.com and Mr. Thomas will be promoting the premium cigar brand – Thurman Thomas Hall of Fame Cigars. This new brand was released just 3 months ago as part of the ‘Hall of Fame Cigar Series' created by StogieBoys.com, and it has been receiving rave reviews from cigar smokers and cigar industry insiders alike.

The Company is also opening its Hall of Fame Cigar Series Program up to more NFL Hall of Famers. This Series is a turnkey, private label cigar program offered and managed by StogieBoys.com. The Company believes that these partnerships with football legends will ultimately establish a stronger bond between the already winning combination of sports fandom and the cigar lifestyle.

To be held during the week of Super Bowl XLVII at the distinguished Metairie Country Club, the HOF Players Classic is a greatly anticipated prequel to the nation's most significant football event. Through its exclusive cigar sponsorship, StogieBoys.com aims to achieve a strengthened connection between the sports and cigar industry. All funds that are raised through the HOF event will contribute to the much needed assistance efforts to the great players that dedicated their many years of talent and effort to shape the game of American football into what it is today.

“I think this is an incredibly important cause to get behind. StogieBoys.com hopes to extend opportunities to those that would like to explore a unique position in the ever-growing cigar industry. We are very pleased to host this event and are excited to have Thurman Thomas on our team to help us advocate this message,” said Paul Eusanio, President of StogieBoys.com.

Thurman Thomas as well as the founders of StogieBoys.com will participate in the HOF Players Classic during which each golfer will be equipped with one of the select, hand-rolled Thurman Thomas Dominican stogies.

About Thurman Thomas – Thurman Thomas was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007, after a distinguished 12 year career that included four Super Bowls, five Pro Bowl selections and numerous other honors. Thurman is now a successful and well-respected business man, as well as a strong supporter of national and local charitable and community organizations. Follow Thurman Thomas on Twitter.

About StogieBoys.com – StogieBoys.com sells premium cigars and accessories nationwide via its state-of-the-art e-commerce website. StogieBoys.com also endeavors to promote and advance the cigar lifestyle and the enjoyment of good cigars with quality cigar related resources and support. The Company has enjoyed tremendous growth over the past two years.

About the HOF Player's Classic: “The HOF Players Classic commitment is to assist and honor the Hall of Fame Players who are the legacy of the NFL and through their talent have made immeasurable contributions to the sport of football. Funds raised at each event assists members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, particularly those who played the game in the early years, and facing difficulties long after the conclusion of their football careers."

