Discovery Science Center Celebrates National Engineer's Week Beginning February 16, 2013

In conjunction with National Engineer's Week, the Science Center hosts hands-on science activities and programs for the whole family to enjoy.

Discovery Science Center (DSC), presented by Taco Bell, is proud to bring exciting hands-on exhibits, demonstrations and speaker presentations to celebrate National Engineer's Week February 16 – 23, 2013.

The week begins on February 16th with interactive demonstrations that will allow guests to put their engineering talents to the test. Attendees can build their very own block tower and Catenary Arch as they gain practical knowledge of S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering, and math) principles. Also, the first 500 kids to visit DSC beginning Saturday, February 16th will receive a free water rocket building kit!

Engineer's Week concludes on February 23rd with the thrilling and always entertaining “Egg Drop Competition.” This annual competition has kids and adults of all ages design and build an Egg Transport Vehicle (ETV) – a device that will house and protect an egg from breaking as it falls to the ground from various heights. Guests can compete to win prizes including an Annual Membership to DSC!

“Engineer's Week is a great opportunity to introduce kids and families to S.T.E.M. principles and the important role of engineering in our local community,” said Erin Rhodes, Marketing Manager. “By showcasing the ways in which engineering is all around us, we are able to engage and inspire our guests.”

Information and Ticket Sales:

Engineer's Week is presented at Discovery Science Center from February 16 – 23, 2013 and is included with general admission. To purchase tickets or for further information, visit us online at http://www.discoverycube.org; in person at our Box Office (2500 N. Main Street, Santa Ana, CA 92705); or contact us at (714) 542-2823.

About Discovery Science Center – Orange County

Imaginations run wild through more than 100 hands-on exhibits at Discovery Science Center, Orange County's leading destination for hands-on science fun. Take the Eco Challenge and become a green superhero, feel the power of a real rocket engine “launch”, explore the inner workings of a two-story tall dinosaur and try your best slap shot against the Anaheim Duck's goalie! Traveling exhibits and annual events such as Spooky Science and Bubblefest throughout the year ensure that there is always something new to discover. Currently on display is Indiana Jones and the Adventure of Archaeology, an interactive exhibit experience following Dr. Jones through the four famous films. Since 1998, Discovery Science Center has been a non-profit organization dedicated to educating young minds, assisting teachers and increasing public understanding of science, math and technology through interactive exhibits and programs. Open daily from 10am – 5pm. For further information, call us at (714) 542-CUBE or visit us online http://www.discoverycube.org.

