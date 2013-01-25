DataTrade Solutions Inc Increases Medical Practice Efficiency with the Automated Fax Utility

The Automated Fax Utility from DataTrade Solutions will increase a medical practices efficiency and lessen the burden on office staff when it comes to faxing tasks. The Automated Fax Utility has 4 built in reports that will show a user the various statuses of a fax and provide clarification on why a fax did not send as scheduled.

As medical practices become paperless businesses, the archaic methods of faxing documents are still a large part of the way doctor's offices get their notes, claims and other important documents where they need to be. Sending faxes will continue to be a required task in a fully functional medical practice for the foreseeable future, and that is why DataTrade Solutions (DTS) developed the Automated Fax Utility for their clients. The practices currently using the Automated Fax Utility have enjoyed the advantageous functions and enhanced productivity that comes with using this product from DTS.

The Automated Fax Utility was designed to eliminate all of a medical practice's outbound faxing concerns. Any number of pertinent documents can be automatically faxed to any number of providers, health networks, or insurance payers through an automated process that requires no action from the user to send the fax, other than selecting the desired provider, which is a selection that has been implemented into the everyday workflows of providers and practice staff. In the event of a fax failure, for whatever reason, a designated practice staff member(s) is notified so that they can correct the issue that caused the failure.

Comprehensive reports that come standard with the Automated Fax Utility will show a user where the files are being sent. A user has the ability to run these four standard reports in real time and these reports will give that user an immediate answer as to why a particular fax was not sent.

*Fax Log Report - This report shows a log of each encounter and the current fax status of any documents associated with that encounter. Practices can use this report to confirm that documents were faxed.

*To Be Processed Report - This report shows a list of encounters that are going to be processed on the next process date (or process time).

*No Fax Number Entered Report - This report shows where a provider was selected to receive a fax, but that particular provider's fax number does not exist in the application database.

*No Provider Selected Report - This report shows a list of encounters that were selected to send documents out to a provider, but the provider was not selected.

The nature of the automated process combined with a variety of reports can measure the utility's performance, and thus, the Automated Fax Utility can provide the end user a level of efficiency, accountability, and confidence that is invaluable in today's fast paced medical practice. So far the utility has had a positive reception from clients, due to the ease of implementation, and the universally applicable functions.

About DataTrade Solutions, Inc

Located in Collegeville, PA, DataTrade Solutions is a Health IT solutions provider currently supporting over 2000 physicians across the United States through assessment, customization, implementation and support of IT systems.

