World-Renowned Festival Coming to Marimba One's Home Town

Arcata, where Marimba One has its headquarters, will be the setting this summer for Zeltsman Marimba Festival (ZMF).

The festival will take place June 30 to July 13, 2013, and will attract scores of dedicated international faculty and participants.

“This premier event will be a great chance to showcase our instruments at one of the world's most popular festivals,” says Ron Samuels, owner of Marimba One.

Added Nancy Zeltsman, founder of the festival, “The purpose of this celebration—and our common bond—is the joy of music and human expression centered on an extraordinary instrument.”

Zeltsman plays exclusively on Marimba One instruments.

University Connection

The festival will be held at Humboldt State University (HSU), which is subsidizing room and board, as well as dedicating two buildings for performance space and rooms for masterclasses.

Welcoming the event, Rollin Richmond, the president of HSU, expressed his excitement about the “opportunity to experience the Zeltsman Marimba Festival in our region.”

His view was echoed by Arcata Councilman Mark Wheetley, who added that the redwoods make the perfect background for a music festival.

“What a perfect marriage—redwoods and marimbas!” said Arcata resident Denise Fitzgerald.

ZMF's two weeks of music will include eight concerts at HSU and The Arcata Playhouse that are open to the public. Registered participants will also partake of 10 master classes, 10 talks, 2 private lessons, 16 group lessons, ensemble coachings with faculty, a day for sight-seeing, and a guided tour of the Marimba One factory by Ron Samuels himself!

Complete details about the festival, including registration guidelines, are at http://www.zmf.us.

To find out about handcrafted custom marimbas, contact (707) 822-9570 or email percussion(at)marimbaone(dot)com.

About Marimba One

Marimba One is the world's premier maker of concert marimbas. Located in the college town of Arcata, nestled in the redwoods of California, the company makes custom marimbas, giving great attention to the sound that customers want on their instrument within their budget.

