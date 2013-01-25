New Title Provides an Easy to Understand Look at the End-Times

Pinkston spent twenty-five years studying Revelation before compiling his book

Within the pages of Homer David Pinkston's new book, An End-Times Study, Clear Into Eternity ($18.99, paperback, 978-1-62419-228-9; $9.49, eBook, 978-1-62419-229-6), readers will find scripture verses and passages arranged in chronological order by subject matter, which allows the scriptures themselves to show its readers what and when certain prophetical events will take place. This book provides clear and logical understanding of what the scriptures have to say about the end-times events as they are naturally and chronologically revealed.

“This book is the only end-times that completely follows the biblical chronology of events,” states the author. “No other book allows the scriptures themselves to show us what the various writers have to say in a clear and easy to understand way.”

Homer David Pinkston spent twenty-five years reading Revelation and doing a substantial amount of research before writing An End-Times Study, Clear Into Eternity. He was also meticulous in blending all four gospels together into one continuous writing by using the Paraphrased Living Bible. Pinkston has served as Deacon and adult Sunday school teacher most of his adult life. He earned a B.A. in Bible and Religious Education as well as Sociology from California Baptist University. He completed post graduate work in Special Education at the University of Southern California at Los Angeles and Sacramento State University. He currently holds Bible classes at the Sacramento County Jail.

