EP Global Communications, Inc. Lands Worldwide Distribution Deal for Medical Devices

EP Global Communications, Inc. (the Company), (Pink Sheets: EPGL.PK) is pleased to announce it has achieved a worldwide distribution Agreement for its upcoming medical devices now under development. "The EPGL Team felt it very important to establish a global network of distribution for our innovative devices, as a first priority". said David T. Markus, Ph.D. Vice President of BioMems technology development at the Company. "By establishing global reach early on, we can have the widest possible success for our devices and get them into the hands of medical professionals where they are needed as expeditiously as possible." The Company's Asian market partner, International Innovations of Singapore, lead by Andereas Markus as President, now has exclusive rights to Asia territories for distribution of EPGL medical device products and management of the international distribution network which is called EPGL International Innovations. "This network ties Asia, United States, Europe and Middle East distribution under one EPGL umbrella." said Michael Hayes, President of the Company. "We intend for EPGL medical devices to reach health care markets far and wide as they come on line. This deal achieves that objective out of the gate and that is significant for future revenues and growth of the Company". said Hayes.

MPDD RELEASE ANNOUNCEMENT AND MANUFACTURING

The Company will announce on March 29, 2013, the official release date of MPDD to happen within the second quarter, 2013. EPGL currently has over 8,000 physician names in our database worldwide. R&D for EPGL devices is done in Irvine, California at various facilities used by David T. Markus Ph.D., while manufacturing of EPGL medical devices is in San Diego, California at a proprietary manufacturing facility.

NEW MEDICAL DEVICES

The Company currently has six new medical devices under development which will use advanced, EPGL proprietary BioMems technology to improve performance in select areas of diagnosis and treatment. In addition to the planned MPDD release in second quarter 2013, the Company is developing the following devices: 1.) A device for more accurate treatment of muscle originated pain, called the MPTT. 2.) A device for significantly improved radio frequency ablation techniques is under development. 3.) A needle device for improved epidural accuracy is under development. 4.) A device for accurate, direct delivery of drugs to tissue and organs is under development. 5.) A device for more accurate delivery of stem cells therapy throughout the body is under development. 6.) A device for delivery of micro medical devices throughout the body is under development.

NEW TEAM MEMBERS

The Company welcomes Noah T. Kaufman, M.D. as Vice President of Emergency Medicine Innovations and candidate for Board of Directors. Dr. Kaufman will add valuable energy and insight from the perspective of emergency medicine, which is a significant market for EPGL moving into the future. He is a highly accomplished physician in his field. As Director of Clinical Emergency Ultrasound, Dr. Kaufman is in the top ranks for patient scores and outcomes. Dr. Kaufman is also currently the attending Emergency Physician for Barton Memorial Hospital ER and the Carson Valley Medical Center ER at South Lake Tahoe, California. His education includes Akron General Medical Center, Akron, OH - EM Residency 2006. Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA - MD 2003, and University of Miami, Coral Gables, FL - BS 1996

The Company welcomes Mark Rea as Innovations Advisor and candidate for Board of Directors. After two successful startups, Mark co-founded Sionix Corp. In 1991. Sionix is currently in a joint venture to clean up the radioactive waste in the drinking water of Japan among other projects. Mark had the breakthrough concept that led to the current technology. After helping Sionix to go public he founded PlasTech Plus – a biodegradable plastic additive company. In the new bioplastic field the additive improves price and performance. In 2006 Mark founded PlastiCom – a manufacturer of bioplastic products. In the medical field Mark has developed a ‘cold laser' for treatment of muscle and joint pain.

The Company welcomes Reid H. Erickson as Financial Partnership Strategy Advisor and candidate for Board of Directors. Reid is Founder, Chairman and CEO, Beneri International Corporation. He is an innovative, visionary leader spearheading green technology commercialization and the growth of sustainable businesses. With nearly three decades in the green and sustainable industry, Reid has assisted numerous early stage companies as an investor, advisor, consultant, board member or executive manager providing leadership and access to his worldwide network of entrepreneurial specialists dedicated to sustainable development.

COMPANY NOTES

The next major announcement updating shareholders on all progress will be made February 22, 2013. Please join selected EPGL Team members for a conference call today January 25, 2013 at 5PM EST. Up to 96 shareholders will be allowed to listen to the presentation and comments. Selected questions will be answered by the team. Call 605-475-4000. Enter Code 475116#

EP Global Communications, Inc. is a medical device manufacturer and marketing company with exclusive rights to a new FDA 510k cleared medical device called the Muscle Pain Detection Device. The MPDD is a revolutionary new diagnostic tool for the detection of muscular originated pain in the human body.

