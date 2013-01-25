Pet Supplies Store WholePetDirect.com Releases The Puppia Spring Gala Leash Now Available!

WholePetDirect.com is a leading online retailer of pet supplies. They have added a great dog leash to their line of pet products the Spring Gala Leash by Puppia.

Customers of Whole Pet Direct, a pet supplies retailer based out of the United States, have released a leash for walking dogs that is easy on the hands, looks good and one that is able to easily control dogs of any size. Whole Pet Direct listened to their customers and has announced that they have added the Puppia Spring Gala Leash to their line of pet products. Mr. Kyle Breiner, an executive at WholePetDirect.com, stated, “We look forward to customer requests and feedback. It allows us to provide the customer with what they want, and enhances our number one goal of excellent customer service. We believe that the Puppia Spring Gala Leash will meet the requirements that our customers are looking for.”

The Puppia Spring Gala Leash is made from a double layer of cotton and polyester that is durable and strong. The leash comes in several choices of colors, beige or black and has a simple pattern that is sure to please. The Puppia Spring Gala Leash comes in two sizes, one that will accommodate smaller dogs, and the large, which will accommodate larger dog breeds.

The length of the Puppia Spring Gala Leash is 53.1 inches, perfect for walking any dog. There is nothing worse than taking a dog for a walk and being hopelessly tangled up in the leash, or finding that the length of the leash is too short, not allowing your dog any freedom whatsoever. The 53.1-inch length leash is perfect; it is not so long that the dog can entangle someone, but it is long enough to enable the dog some freedom while walking.

In addition to the Puppia Spring Gala Leash Whole Pet Direct offers a full line of Puppia soft mesh harnesses for walking dogs. The soft mesh harness allows dogs to have a comfortable walk that does not include pulling on the leash and coughing. The soft mesh harness applies pressure to the chest of the dog, automatically causing the dog to stop or slow down. Since there is no pressure applied to the throat, the dog does not continue to pull and gag.

WholePetDirect.com is in the pet business because they love animals. Whole Pet Direct Inc. want's the best for all pets and do their best to provide products that do the job at a reasonable price. They also partner with a dog rescue organization called Big Hearts for Big Dogs Rescue. By purchasing Whole Pet Direct items through a referral link, 5% of the purchase price will be donated to Big Hearts for Big Dogs Rescue.

WholePetDirect.com's goal is to provide excellent customer service and to offer your pets the best products possible at a reasonable price. They offer many safe and price competitive pet wellness supplies, toys, pet apparel, treats, furniture, and exercise equipment.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10363118.htm