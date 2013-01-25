Transvaginal Mesh Lawsuits: Status Conference Scheduled in Federal Litigations Underway in West Virginia, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports

Bernstein Liebhard LLP is currently investigating vaginal mesh lawsuits on behalf of women who suffered serious complications, allegedly due to transvaginal mesh devices manufactured by American Medical Systems, Inc., C.R. Bard, Inc., Ethicon, Inc. and Boston Scientific Corp.

Transvaginal mesh lawsuits continue to move forward in the federal multidistrict litigations now underway in U.S. District Court, Southern District of West Virginia. According to a Case Management Order dated January 23rd, the next joint status conference is scheduled for Thursday, March 21, 2013 at 10:00 a.m.

The vaginal mesh litigations underway in West Virginia include: In re: American Medical Systems, Inc., Pelvic Repair Systems Products Liability Litigation (“MDL No. 2325”); In re: Boston Scientific Corp., Pelvic Repair Systems Products Liability Litigation (“MDL No. 2326); In re: C.R. Bard, Inc., Pelvic Repair Systems Products Liability Litigation (“MDL No. 2187”); and In re: Ethicon, Inc., Pelvic Repair Systems Products Liability Litigation (“ MDL No. 2327”). Bernstein Liebhard LLP partner, Jeffrey Grand, is serving on the Plaintiffs' Steering Committees in all of these federal litigations.

In July 2011, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) warned that there had been a five-fold increase in reports of serious complications associated with the use of transvaginal mesh. The FDA also modified its previous position on the frequency of such complications, stating in the alert that vaginal mesh injuries associated with pelvic organ prolapse repair were not rare.*

Since the FDA advisory, a growing number of women have filed transvaginal mesh lawsuits alleging they experienced serious, painful and life-changing injuries following treatment of pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence. In addition to the federal pelvic mesh litigations, consolidated proceedings are also underway in New Jersey Superior Court, Atlantic County, involving products manufactured by Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon unit and C.R. Bard. (In re: Pelvic Mesh Litigation/Bard, No. L-6339-10, and In re: Pelvic Mesh/Gynecare Litigation, No. 6341-10). Bernstein Liebhard LLP partner, Jeffrey Grand is serving as Co-Liason Counsel in both of these litigations.

