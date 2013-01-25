EverydayFamily.com Tops 1.2 Million Unique Visitors in December 2012

EverydayFamily.com's total reach topped 1.12 million U.S. unique visitors in the month of December, according to comScore Media Metrix.

“Our strategy is to leverage our strong membership acquisition and deliver cutting-edge community tools and resources for new and expecting parents, while affiliating with high-quality, influential bloggers that add an additional contextual flavor to the EverydayFamily publishing platform. We are extremely excited to see that our formula is working as planned,” stated Noah Anderson, CEO of EverydayFamily.

EverydayFamily.com's growth is fueled by improved site structure, better navigation, expert content and the addition of best-of-breed community technology and social sharing tools. The popularity and appeal of the Pregnancy and Baby Week by Week series, sections and newsletters, along with entertainment buzz surrounding celebrity news and EverydayFamilyTV, also contributed to EverydayFamily.com's continued growth.

