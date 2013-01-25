SURFACES | StonExpo/Marmomacc Americas to Co-Date with International Builders' Show (IBS) and Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in 2015

Hanley Wood Exhibitions has announced that SURFACES | StonExpo/Marmomacc Americas will co-date with the International Builders' Show (IBS) and the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in 2015 to join Design | Construction Week in Las Vegas.

SURFACES | StonExpo/Marmomacc Americas will be located at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on January 21 – January 23, 2015, while the International Builders' Show and the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show will be located at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 20 – January 22, 2015. Each show will remain separate and distinct, however the co-date arrangement will allow attendees from all four events the opportunity to conveniently attend all.

“The co-dating with IBS and KBIS in 2015 is a major advancement for SURFACES | StonExpo/Marmomacc Americas. This strategic agreement adds value for both the buyers and exhibitors at both venues,” explained Dana Teague, Group Director, SURFACES | StonExpo/Marmomacc Americas. “We are very excited about this new partnership and look forward to seeing our attendees and exhibitors reap the benefits that will ensue.”

The official sponsoring organizations of SURFACES | StonExpo/Marmomacc Americas, World Floor Covering Association (WFCA), Marble Institute of America (MIA), and Natural Stone Council (NSC) are equally as optimistic about the co-dating of the four shows.

"For the first time ever, industry professionals from all sides of the consumer housing spectrum will be able to meet, interface and collaborate in one place. The creation of Design | Construction Week in Las Vegas in 2015, along with its all-access pass, will give attendees of all four shows an advantage that cannot be replicated anywhere in the world,” said Cammie Weitzel, General Manager of World Floor Covering Association.

"The opportunity to bring four great industries/events together in one city for a mega construction week is collaboration at its best,” said Jim Hieb, Executive Vice President & CEO of Marble Institute of America.

About Surfaces

The official sponsor of SURFACES is the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA), the floor covering industry's largest advocacy organization representing floor covering retailers, contractors and allied service providers throughout North America. The WFCA is a recognized leader in marketing research, industry certification programs, and operates the premier consumer flooring web site, http://www.wfca.org, providing unbiased information about every type of floor covering and connecting customers to members' retail stores. The WFCA also influences public policy affecting the floor covering industry and consumers. For more information about the WFCA, visit http://www.wfca-pro.org.

About Stone Expo

StonExpo/Marmomacc Americas' Official Sponsors are the Marble Institute of America (MIA) and Natural Stone Council. The mission of the MIA is to promote the use of natural stone and be the world's most authoritative natural stone information resource. Membership in the association is worldwide and includes over 2,000 natural stone producers, exporters/importers, distributors/wholesalers, fabricators, finishers, installers, and industry suppliers—all committed to the highest standards of workmanship and ethics.

The Natural Stone Council, home of the Genuine Stone® brand, is the leader in the stone industry that represents the major associations who are committed to promotion and education of the industry and general public of the value and benefits of natural stone. Member associations include: Allied Stone Industries, Building Stone Institute, Elberton Granite Association, Indiana Limestone Institute, Marble Institute of America, National Building Granite Quarries Association, National Slate Association and Natural Stone Alliance.

Since 1919, the Building Stone Institute has worked on behalf of the quarries, fabricators, machinery and tools suppliers and others who comprise our diverse natural stone industry membership. BSI provides programs and services that empower and enable our member companies to offer the highest level of quality products and services, and to educate the architectural and design communities on the benefits and uses of natural stone. BSI is a proud continuing education provider with the American Institute of Architects and the American Society of Landscape Architects. Learn more http://www.buildingstoneinstitute.org.

StonExpo/Marmomacc Americas 2013 official endorsers are Marmomacc and ASI.

About Veronafiere

Veronafiere (Verona Trade Fair Company) is Italy's most important direct organizer of trade shows and among the top organizers in Europe. Founded in 1898, Veronafiere now focuses on economic sectors of primary importance to the Italian economy, including stone (Marmomacc), construction (Samoter), and wine (Vinitaly). Veronafiere conducts or hosts 37 trade shows a year in Verona and 11 abroad. Annual turnover in 2007 was more than $110M.

Marmomacc is the global leader in natural and engineered stone materials and related technologies and design. Samoter is one of Europe's major exhibitions of construction equipment and earth-moving machinery. Vinitaly is the largest wine trade show in the world. All three are owned and organized by Veronafiere.

About Hanley Wood

Hanley Wood, LLC is the premier media, information and marketing services company serving the residential, commercial design and construction industries. Through its operating platforms, the company produces award-winning digital and print publications, e-Newsletters, websites, marquee trade shows and events, market intelligence data and custom marketing solutions. The company also is North America's leading publisher of home plans.

About the International Builder Show

Produced, organized and owned by the National Association of Home Builders, IBS is the largest annual light construction show in the world with 50,000 attendees expected at the 2013 show. Builders, remodelers, developers, architects and other industry professionals from more than 100 countries attend to see the latest products and services from nearly 1,000 exhibitors in more than 200 construction categories, attend dozens of cutting-edge education sessions, visit show homes featuring the latest trends and innovations and network with peers.

About the Kitchen and Bath Show

Held annually for the last 49 years, KBIS is the largest event in North America focused on the kitchen and bath segment, attracting more than 700 exhibitors. The 2013 show, to be held in New Orleans, April 19-21, is expected to attract more than 20,000 buyers and specifiers from more than 50 countries, as well as 300 members of the media. Attendees include dealers, designers, architects, remodelers, wholesalers and custom builders. KBIS is owned by NKBA, sponsored by K+BB magazine and produced by Nielsen Expositions.

