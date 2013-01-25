While Banned in India, Vishwaroopam Opens Internationally to Great Fanfare

Tamilstar.com says, while being a very good film, Vishwaroopam has garnered a lot of controversy and has found itself banned in South India.

Vishwaroopam, the currently banned movie in South India, opened to a great reception internationally. The movie, starring Tamil star Kamal Hassan, opened on Jan. 24th 2013. It was first released in Malaysia, to great reviews and later on opened in North America. In Canada, one of the most multicultural countries in the world, the movie opened without a hitch, to a packed house.

Vishwaroopam which was shot in America and Afghanistan has an underlying theme to terrorism and some feel it is sensitive to Muslims. Tamil Nadu and other surrounding states have currently put the film on hold as Muslim activists have called for the movie not to be screened. For the time being, the release is put on hold until January 28th 2013.

Tamilstar.com and other have reported that the movie is a clean film and is not targeted against any group or community. People should watch and decide for themselves whether it has any scenes that hurt the sentiments of any community. The movie was released to limited viewership in states like Kerala and Karnataka, most there also feel that the movie is clean and not really sensitive.

In Toronto, the movie was screened at York Cinemas, the newly opened multicultural theater, to a full house and excited fans. The fans were excited for the return of Kamal Hassan and really didn't understand all the controversy surrounding the film in India. Many were in agreement that they don't see the anti-muslim rhetoric but really enjoyed the movie and would recommend it to others.

Tamilstar.com has given Vishwaroopam a 4 out 5.

