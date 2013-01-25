Is It a Cold or Something More Serious?

Hudson Valley ENT provides tips for when to see a doctor

The common cold is just that, common. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 60 million colds occur each year and they are responsible for a loss of approximately 20 million school days. But sometimes what people think is a cold actually is sinusitis, that is, inflammation and infection of the sinuses. Hudson Valley ENT provides a checklist below to serve as a guide.

“While many of the symptoms of the common cold and sinusitis are similar, some are quite different,” says Mark S. Driver, MD at Hudson Valley Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT). “In each pair of cold-versus-sinusitis checklist answers below, the first one is more likely to be a cold symptom and the second is more often linked to sinusitis.”

Cold or Sinusitis?

1. Nasal discharge is:

□ clear

□ thick and green or yellow

2. Sneezing is:

□ frequent

□ infrequent or absent

3. Feelings of pain and pressure are:

□ infrequent

□ located behind the eyes, cheeks, and/or top teeth

4. Symptoms are:

□ bad for a couple of days and then get better

□ steady or getting worse over time

“Patients should consider contacting a doctor if they have symptoms that persist without improvement, are running a fever, or have cold symptoms that return month after month, as these may be signs of a sinus infection” says Dr. Driver. “Over-the-counter medications and plenty of fluids can relieve cold symptoms but sinusitis may require an x-ray for diagnosis, along with prescription medications, a nasal inhaler, or surgery in the most severe cases.”

