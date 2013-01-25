Sommers Schwartz Attorney Norman Tucker Featured at North American Obstetrics and Gynecology Conference

At the conference, Attorney Tucker was one of only two lawyers who spoke to the audience of leading physicians and researchers.

It's not every day that a lawyer known for successfully suing doctors is asked to speak at a medical conference. For Norman Tucker, that's happened twice.

Tucker recently spoke at the 29th Annual Conference on Obstetrics, Gynecology, Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and the Law & The 13th Annual Multispecialty Conference on Medical Negligence and Risk Management, January 2nd through 8th at the Grand Hyatt Resort & Spa in Kauai, Hawaii. The program is organized by Boston University School of Medicine and moderated by Aubrey Milunsky, M.D., a renowned geneticist at the school, is perhaps the most recognized medical conference of its kind in North America. Some 300 people attended this year, with the majority of the audience consisting of physicians specializing in labor and delivery.

“It was an honor to speak the first time to such an esteemed group in 2004, and I am even more humbled the second time around,” says Tucker, of counsel to Sommers Schwartz, P.C. in Southfield, Michigan. Attorney Tucker is regarded by some to be one of the top birth injury plaintiff's lawyers in the state. He was one of only two attorneys on the faculty, and the only one whose practice focuses on bringing – rather than defending – medical malpractice cases.

The conference addresses cutting edge issues in perinatology, the branch of medicine concerned with the care of the mother and fetus during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. In addition to medical topics, the agenda also included discussions of legal and risk management issues. “Don't let the location fool you,” explained Tucker. “We may have been in a beautiful tropical setting, but I actively participated in 15 lectures, panels, and roundtable forums, and it was a lot more work than play.”

