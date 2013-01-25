4th Annual Sun Valley Nordic Festival promises Outstanding Winter Fun

2013 brings another stellar lineup of events for the 4th Annual Sun Valley Nordic Festival running from January 26 – February 3 in NordicTown USA, Sun Valley, Idaho.

2013 brings another stellar lineup of events for the 4th Annual Sun Valley Nordic Festival running from January 26 – February 3 in NordicTown USA, Sun Valley, Idaho. Again this year, Sun Valley has had the best early winter in the country. With feet of snow on the ground, world-class grooming, 250+ days of sunshine each year and an incredible trail network featuring over 200 km of groomed nordic trails, Nordic Town USA is the place to be this winter.

For nine days in January and February, join skiers and families from around the world for the country's most exciting nordic gathering. This year's Festival features the best events yet! Start out the week with Ski the Rails, a skate or classic ski down the former railway turned bike path, followed by the always festive Galena and the Trails Benefit, an Alpine Touring Race up and down Dollar Mountain, Twilight Ski and Dinner at magical Galena Lodge, AXCS National Masters Racing at Sun Valley Nordic to crown the best Masters in the country, Nordic Hall of Fame Inductions, Panel discussion by Nordic Industry bigwigs, the remixed Downtown Jam/NordicTown USA Sprints and Snowbike Competition featuring food, music and party vibe into the night, the always amazing Banff Film Festival, Marley and the Mountains with headliner Pato Banton, then finish it all up with the longest running cross-country race in North America, the renowned Swix Boulder and Half Boulder Mountain Tour.

Racers, non-racers and families will find excitement all throughout the 4th annual Sun Valley Nordic Festival—join us for the sunshine, skiing and nordic spirit in NordicTown USA! For a complete listing and descriptions of the incredible events visit svnordicfestival.com.

