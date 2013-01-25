Wyndham Canoa Ranch Resort Adds Two Courses to Unlimited Golf Package

Green Valley resort packages deluxe accommodations, unlimited golf for two and complimentary hot breakfast buffet to celebrate announcement

The Wyndham Canoa Ranch Golf Resort is giving guests 36 more reasons to swing by and stay with the addition of two 18-hole golf courses along with a promotion that will save golfers some big-time green.

The Tucson golf resort welcomes the San Ignacio North and San Ignacio South courses to its impressive portfolio composed of Canoa Ranch and Torres Blancas golf clubs. To celebrate, the Arizona golf resort is touting its Unlimited Golf Package, which includes deluxe accommodations, a complimentary hot breakfast buffet at Grill on the Green and unlimited golf for two per night stay. Additional players can be added for $55 each now through May and $35 each from June through December.

The Dave Bennett-designed San Ignacio North course features large bent-grass greens, Bermuda fairways and tees surrounded by breathtaking views of the Santa Catalina Mountains. The par-72 semi-private course is 6,610 yards with a 130 slope. A putting green, driving range and food and beverage services are available.

San Ignacio South also features bent-grass greens and Bermuda fairways and tees. The Arthur Hills-designed course provides spectacular views of the Santa Rita Mountains and offers a 135 slope with yardages from 5,200 to 6,704 depending on tees played. The highlight of the par-71 semi-private course is its signature 13th hole – a double-dogleg, 522-yard, par 5 with elevated tees. Putting and chipping greens, a driving range, golf lessons, a fully stocked pro shop and food and beverage services are available from the PGA facility.

After spending hours on the fairways, golfers can return to the Green Valley resort to enjoy first-class amenities. The Tucson, AZ, golf resort prides itself on The Spa at Canoa Ranch, a world-class facility with a comprehensive selection of services including massages, waxing, facials, manicures and pedicures. Guests also can take advantage of the hotel's heated outdoor pool to swim a few laps or enjoy the wonderful temperatures.

Whether successful or not on the links, guests will feel their true reward when they land in one of the Tucson golf resort's spacious, well-appointed rooms with sweeping views of the Arizona landscape. One king or two queen beds boast luxurious linens with plenty of fluffy pillows. In-room coffeemakers, flat-screen TVs with DVD players, mini-refrigerators, complimentary high-speed Internet access and free local and long-distance phone calls in North America are high-end amenities that are sure to appease golfers of any playing level.

Golfers' final round at the Wyndham Canoa Ranch Golf Resort should include a stop at Grill on the Green to fuel up on breakfast favorites at the complimentary hot buffet.

To book Unlimited Golf, one of the premier Arizona golf packages, visit http://www.canoaranchgolfresort.com or call 1-888-430-2474 and ask for the Unlimited Golf offer. The deal is good now through Dec. 31, 2013.

About the Wyndham Canoa Ranch Resort

The Wyndham Canoa Ranch Resort is 30 miles south of Tucson, Arizona, and convenient to Reid Park Zoo, San Xavier Mission, Tucson Botanical Gardens and the University of Arizona. The Green Valley resort features luxurious accommodations with sweeping views of mountains, sophisticated indoor and outdoor meeting spaces, four professional golf courses, an onsite restaurant, full-service spa and outdoor heated pool. For information, visit http://www.canoaranchgolfresort.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebWyndham-Canoa-Ranch-Hotel/Two-New-Golf-Courses/prweb10362768.htm