Coldest Weather of the Year Not Enough to Affect Palomar Modular Buildings

The coldest air of the 2012-2013 winter season has now completed its takeover of the Midwest and Northeast. Record low temperatures and snowfalls are being recorded across the northern parts of the country. Areas of Northern Minnesota are expecting record setting frigid temperatures as low as 49 degrees below zero this week. Erie, Pennsylvania received as much as 24 inches of lake-effect snow in one day, making it the snowiest January calendar day on record.

Meanwhile, back at the plant, Palomar Modular Buildings production process is steadfastly marching along in its climate-controlled environment as construction sites across the country deal with weather delays and shut downs. Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays our building production.

Its times like these that we see one of the great advantages that modular building has over conventional construction methods. Our climate-controlled production environment allows us to maintain a rapid, steady and predictable production schedule. While working in a temperate, controlled environment our construction specialists maintain a much higher level of building fabrication precision than conventional construction workers facing environmental exposure.

Palomar's raw construction materials are stored in our manufacturing facility in staging areas along our production line which prevents weathering during the construction process. In conventional construction raw materials are shipped to and stored at the construction site, and further exposed to weathering as the project is constructed piece by piece. Conventional construction projects face the daily possibility for weather delays, and more importantly the potential for material spoilage from exposure.

For those stuck working outside we offer this winter weather advisory from ready.gov, for those that want a break from the frigid weather, check out what we are doing at Palomar Modular Buildings.

