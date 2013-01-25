Starplex Cinemas Holds Canned Food Drive Benefiting the San Antonio Food Bank

Boerne Luxury Cinemas will be collecting canned good donations for the San Antonio Food Bank during the theater's Grand Opening weekend (February 1st-3rd)

Starplex Cinemas announced today that Boerne Luxury Cinemas will be collecting canned good donations for the San Antonio Food Bank during the theater's Grand Opening weekend (February 1st-3rd). The theater is located at 205 Old San Antonio Rd, Boerne, TX 78006.

Canned good and non perishable food donations can be dropped off at the theater any time before February 3rd. All donations will received through the drive will help feed those in need throughout the San Antonio area. Starplex Cinemas is giving a free small popcorn to every patron that donates two canned good items.

"At a time when demand for emergency food assistance is great, Starplex Cinemas is joining the fight to end hunger," said Eric S. Cooper, San Antonio Food Bank President and CEO. "They are committed to responding to the needs of the community by hosting a food drive that will help provide meals to individual suffering from hunger."

Boerne Luxury Cinemas will feature 100% digital projection, Real D 3D, luxury seating and expanded concessions. The IDX auditorium features a giant wall-to-wall, ceiling-to-floor screen with 3D & digital technology encompassed with sound that is 3 times the power of conventional theater auditoriums.

“We are excited to partner with the San Antonio Food Bank for the grand opening of the theater. There is nothing more rewarding than to know you have helped others in a time of need. It is a great opportunity us to be able to facilitate this food drive to help the community that we are now a part of," said Erin Harrington, Community Coordinator for Starplex Cinemas.

Starplex Cinemas currently operates 32 theatres and 324 screens in Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois, Washington, Indiana, Ohio, California, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas, and Missouri. For additional information, please visit our website at http://www.starplexcinemas.com.

