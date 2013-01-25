Kenwood Travel's Popular Mauritius Resorts by Beachcomber Hotels Receive Accolades in TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards 2013

Some of Kenwood Travel's most popular resorts in the Indian Ocean, by Beachcomber Hotels, have received multiple accolades as part of the prestigious TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards 2013.
Kenwood Travel is delighted to announce that hotels by Beachcomber hotels, a stalwart of the Indian Ocean and holidays to Mauritius, have been awarded mutilple accolades as part of the prestigious TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards 2013.
The awards, chosen by travellers, for travellers, are highly coveted and represent the utmost in standards and customer satisfaction.
Paradis Hotel & Golf Club, Trou Aux Biches Resort & Spa and Shandrani Resort & Spa were all awarded one of the following awards:
- Top 25 hotels in Mauritius
- Top 25 luxury hotels in Mauritius
- Top 25 hotels for service in Mauritius
Meanwhile Royal Palm and Dinarobin Hotel Golf & Spa were both awarded in all three categories.
Further to this, all Beachcomber Hotels have been awarded a “Certificate of Excellence” from TripAdvisor, awarded only to 10% of hotels in the world.
For further information and to book Beachcomber Hotels in Mauritius, please call one of Kenwood Travel's Mauritius advisors on 0207 749 9241.
