Kenwood Travel's Popular Mauritius Resorts by Beachcomber Hotels Receive Accolades in TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards 2013

Some of Kenwood Travel's most popular resorts in the Indian Ocean, by Beachcomber Hotels, have received multiple accolades as part of the prestigious TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards 2013.

The awards, chosen by travellers, for travellers, are highly coveted and represent the utmost in standards and customer satisfaction.

Paradis Hotel & Golf Club, Trou Aux Biches Resort & Spa and Shandrani Resort & Spa were all awarded one of the following awards:



Top 25 hotels in Mauritius

Top 25 luxury hotels in Mauritius

Top 25 hotels for service in Mauritius

Meanwhile Royal Palm and Dinarobin Hotel Golf & Spa were both awarded in all three categories.

Further to this, all Beachcomber Hotels have been awarded a “Certificate of Excellence” from TripAdvisor, awarded only to 10% of hotels in the world.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebbeachcomber-tripadvisor/kenwood-travel/prweb10362922.htm

