Romanian Speed Skating Champion, Marius Paraschivoiu, Signs Sponsorship Deal with ORTEC

Romanian speed skating champion Marius Paraschivoiu has signed a sponsorship agreement with ORTEC, the world's leading provider of optimization software. The 22 year-old athlete is currently training for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia and will participate in the Essent ISU World Sprint Speed Skating Championships in Salt Lake City, UT, January 26-27, 2013.

The sponsorship enables Marius Paraschivoiu to finish the current 2012-2013 season and to prepare for the upcoming Olympic season. This weekend, on January, 26-27, he will participate at the Essent ISU World Sprint Speed Skating Championships in Salt Lake City (USA), where he hopes to come home with a win.

"It will be challenging, but I am looking forward to the fast ice in Salt Lake City to qualify for the World Cup and the 2014 Winter Olympics," stated Marius Paraschivoiu. "I am very grateful for the support from ORTEC and for them to be part of our winning team."

About ORTEC

In 1981, five mathematicians, passionate about solving problems, founded ORTEC. Operations research technology helps businesses predict the future with facts and figures that decisively guide growth. ORTEC optimization products and people solve complex supply chain problems. Optimizing improves results, quality, performance and morale while reducing carbon footprints by saving fossil fuels. As the world's leading provider of optimization software, ORTEC software solutions achieve optimal route plans, real-time fleet scheduling and visibility, more efficiently built pallets and fuller truckloads, driving down costs at every point in the supply chain. With North and South American headquarters in Atlanta, GA and global headquarters in The Netherlands, ORTEC has been providing innovative software solutions to Fortune 500 companies for more than 30 years. ORTEC has more than 1,750 customers worldwide, 650 employees and offices in Europe, North America, Asia and the Pacific Region. To discover how ORTEC can Optimize Your World, visit http://www.ortec.com.

ORTEC is active in the sporting world via its subsidiary company, ORTEC Team Support Systems (TSS). ORTEC TSS develops sports performance software and video analysis systems that are used by soccer and volleyball teams to improve both individual and team performances. ORTEC's expertise in this field has led to numerous social initiatives and the provision of resources to stimulate sporting achievements globally.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362631.htm