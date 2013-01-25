American Pet Products Association's Non-Profit Campaign Pets Add Life Wins Strategic Video Award For 2012 "Best Viral Video"

PAL's ‘Pet Interviews: Guinea Pig' video earns top recognition for its strategic messaging and encouragement of multiple pet ownership.

American Pet Products Association (APPA) President and CEO, Bob Vetere, is pleased to announce APPA's non-profit public awareness campaign, Pets Add Life (PAL) has received the 2012 “Best Viral Video” Strategic Video Award for its “Pet Interviews: Guinea Pig” video.

“We are so excited to receive this award,” said Vetere. “Our main goal with the ‘Pet Interviews' video series and the campaign as a whole is to promote multiple pet ownership and we could not be happier to see what a huge success the series has become.”

The Strategic Video Awards were created for companies and organizations that use video to communicate for corporations, associations, non-profits, public institutions, colleges and universities, PR firms and ad agencies, and custom publishers. Video submissions are judged by expert practitioners and are evaluated based on how thoroughly they have met communication objectives. One winner, along with honorable mentions, is awarded in each category.

Featuring “talking” animals in a series of videos to help promote multiple pet ownership, PAL's ‘Pet Interviews' videos are produced by the famous creator of the wildly popular ‘Ultimate Dog Tease' YouTube hit, Andrew Grantham. Grantham's videos have received more than 100 million views and were named No. 2 on YouTube's Top 10 videos of 2011.

Founded by APPA, the non-profit PAL campaign is designed to demonstrate the joys and benefits of responsible pet ownership and encourage increased animal adoption.

About APPA:

The American Pet Products Association (APPA) is the leading not-for-profit trade association serving the interests of the pet products industry since 1958. APPA membership includes more than 1,000 pet product manufacturers, their representatives, importers and livestock suppliers representing both large corporations and growing business enterprises. APPA's mission is to promote, develop and advance pet ownership and the pet product industry and to provide the services necessary to help its members prosper. Visit http://www.americanpetproducts.org for more information.

