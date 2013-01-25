The U.S. Is Getting Older - What Does That Mean To Baby Boomers? Dr. Brian Allman Launches Vibrant Family Smiles As The Dental Choice That Could Enhance Overall Health

People between the ages of 40 and 70 are reaching out to find doctors and dentists who will work together to provide the best care for a longer, fuller life. Vibrant Family Smiles in Reno, NV introduces a new way to approach overall health by offering more than just a pretty smile.

It is estimated that in the coming decades the US population will change significantly. According to Smithsonian Magazine, “The United States is expected to grow somewhat older. The portion of the population that is currently at least 65 years old -13 percent - is expected to reach about 20 percent by 2050.”

What does that mean to those of us in the “Baby Boomer” group? The average life expectancy is about 78.2 which means that now more than ever, our overall health and well being should be the number one priority for anyone over 47 today. Most people hope to live active, vibrant lives well into our seventies or eighties which makes choosing our healthcare professionals extremely important when it comes to taking care of the one and only body we have. Due to many health insurance company changes, the average physician is spending less and less time with each patient as they are forced to see more patients per hour. Seeking out the physicians and dentists who will take the time to look at more than just symptoms could end up adding years to our lives. Dr. Allman has been working with many area physicians for years and has developed relationships that allow for consistent communication and multidisciplinary care.

Dr. Brian Allman is a Reno dentist who has been called an innovator on many occasions because his role in your “circle of care” is encompasses more than just teeth. “A beautiful smile and healthy gums are very important factors, but many signs and symptoms of common (and uncommon) health problems may appear in the dental office before you ever think about going to a doctor.” says Allman. Practicing what he calls “multidisciplinary dentistry”, Allman collaborates with area physicians, chiropractors, and other therapists on a regular basis to discuss his patient's care and overall health.

“At Vibrant Family Smiles, we take the time to evaluate our patient's detailed medical history and medications, perform a full oral cancer screening as well as evaluate their airway.” says Shandra, Dr. Allman's Office Administrator. “We also look at all of our patient's current health care issues and collaborate with their doctors to make sure that our communication and follow-up result in a positive resolution.” says Shandra.

With over 26 years of experience in all aspects of dentistry as well as his vast experience and expertise in craniofacial anatomy, craniomandibular dysfunction, (TMJ) and Sleep Apnea, Dr. Allman acts as an advocate for his patients by working with all of the very important members of his patient's healthcare circle.

“We have many patients who have been with Dr. Allman for over 20 years and our staff has watched many of our young patients turn into parents! It is our commitment to excellence and high standards that keeps our wonderful patients coming back for years and we truly appreciate their loyalty.” says Shandra.

With this ever growing, very discerning population of people searching for high quality practitioners to help increase their ability to continue doing active, fulfilling things while increasing their longevity, it is more important than ever that healthcare professionals change how they practice to serve them.

Vibrant Family Smiles can be found at 401 West Peckham Lane, Reno, NV 775-825-7200

