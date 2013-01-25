Western Independent Bankers and BDO Advance Customer Experience Innovation in Banking through Annual Awards

WIB's “Innovative Community Banks of the Year” awards strive to identify and honor western regional banks committed to design, technology, and customer experience innovation. Joining the Awards Committee to help achieve this goal is Michael Hinshaw, a leading business strategist and best-selling author in the areas of innovation and customer experience.

Following a year when only one large bank increased its score in the American Customer Satisfaction Index, it's especially important to recognize the level of innovation and customer service among local banks.

To that end, Western Independent Bankers' “Innovative Community Banks of the Year” awards aim to raise awareness of innovative customer experience, product, and service initiatives at banks in their region.

The awards, which will be given out March 24th at WIB's Annual Conference for Bank Presidents, Senior Officers & Directors, honor community banks for innovation in areas such as customer service, new products, communications, technology, community service, recapitalization, efficiency, delivery, and branch design. Nominations can be submitted online by bankers and vendors until January 28th, 2013.

“This is a great chance to shine a bright light on innovation in bank customer experience and beyond,” said Michael Hinshaw, Managing Director of MCorp Consulting, President of Touchpoint Metrics, and member of the WIB Awards Committee. “Community banks have a real opportunity to leverage the customer revolution that's underway, because it gives them a major competitive advantage over slower-moving, large banks.”

As smaller organizations with less bureaucracy and the ability move more quickly, community banks can be customer-centric enough to better satisfy the needs of today's customers. The democratization of technology also allows smaller banks to offer highly competitive web and mobile products.

“Smart, digitally connected customers are disrupting big businesses and big banks left and right,” says Hinshaw, also co-author of the best-selling book Smart Customers, Stupid Companies. “They expect to be understood and respected on a personal level that giant organizations struggle to achieve. This is a huge opportunity that smaller community banks have a unique ability to seize—and innovation is that driver.”

