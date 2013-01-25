JustCheapTickets.com Reports Additional Leonard Cohen Tickets In Stock

JustCheapTickets.com has increased the inventory of available Leonard Cohen tickets for the performer's future tour dates. The quintessential entertainer has a number of events taking place beginning on March 2.

Since a great selection of tickets is available at JustCheapTickets.com, fans will have their choice of concert dates and seats. The "Old Ideas World Tour" is traveling to a variety of locations that include cities in the United States and Canada as well as international stops. U.S. destinations include Paramount Theatre in Oakland, California; Fabulous Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia; The Chicago Theatre in Illinois; Louisville Palace in Kentucky; Radio City Music Hall in New York; and Milwaukee Theatre in Wisconsin. Canadian performances take place in Winnipeg, Halifax, Saint John, Moncton, Hamilton and Regina.

The "Old Ideas World Tour" is taking the talented entertainer to international locations besides North American destinations. Fans from around the world will have the chance to obtain Leonard Cohen tickets for a concert being held in a theater nearby. The Canadian singer and songwriter began his career writing novels and poetry. Throughout his career, he penned a number of poetry books. During much of the 1960s, he lived a rather reclusive life on the Greek island of Hydra where some of his writing took place. Eventually, he became disenchanted with the meager financial rewards of writing and moved to the U.S. to devote time to folk music by singing and writing material. The multi-talented performer also plays a number of instruments that include the piano, synthesizer, guitar and keyboards.

Dedicated fans who have followed the 78-year-old entertainer throughout his career will definitely want tickets for future concert events. He has traveled the world in previous tours and still performs for fans in many locations up to the present time. The artist has received a number of honors and has also been inducted into both the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and the American Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His phenomenal songwriting talent has also helped him to accomplish the goal of induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. With his amazing talent in so many areas, it is no wonder that the star has acquired a following of loyal fans who continue to admire him in the present day as they did in previous years. He has been active in his career since 1956 and is still going strong.

About Us

A wide selection of Leonard Cohen tickets can be found at JustCheapTickets.com. Alicia Keys tickets, Bob Seger tickets, and others are also available.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebleonardcohentickets/leonardcohentour/prweb10362860.htm