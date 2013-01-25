PC/104-Plus SBC with Intel(R) Atom(TM) N455 Offers High-Performance and Proven I/O Expansion

WinSystems' 1.66 GHz Atom Module Powers New and Legacy Systems

WinSystems announces their PPM-C393-S, a PC/104-Plus compatible single board computer (SBC) powered by an Intel® 1.66 GHz Atom™ processor.The PPM-C393-S blends high-integration I/O with PC/104-Plus expansion for a flexible yet cost-effective solution for demanding embedded applications. It is well suited for new designs and for upgrading existing applications. The PPM-C393-S' -40° to +85°C temperature operation and low power opens up applications for security, Mil/COTS, medical, transportation, data acquisition, and communications in a small, rugged, form factor proven in these industries.

PRODUCT FEATURES

The PPM-C393-S is based on Intel's single core 1.66 GHz Atom™ N455 and the ICH-8M System Controller Hub with up to 2 GB of DDR3 systems memory. The onboard I/O interface features a Gigabit Ethernet port, simultaneous CRT and LVDS flat panel video support, eight USB 2.0 ports, four serial COM ports, SATA controller, PATA controller for the CompactFlash socket, and stereo audio. The PPM-C393-S supports both PC/104 and PC/104-Plus expansion connectors to allow I/O modules to be added for even more I/O flexibility.

The PPM-C393-S requires only +5 volts and typically draws 2.5A. It supports power savings modes which will reduce the standby current to <300 mA (S3 power state). The board is RoHS-compliant.

The PPM-C393-S supports Linux, Windows, and other x86-compatible real-time operating systems. Free drivers are available from the WinSystems' website.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

The PPM-C393-S1-0-0 is priced at $499 (qty. = 1).

The PPM-C393-S1-0-0 is priced at $499 (qty. = 1). Delivery is from stock.

ABOUT WINSYSTEMS

WinSystems designs and manufactures industry-standard PC/104, PC/104-Plus, EPIC, EBX, SUMIT-ISM, and STD Bus single board computers (SBCs), I/O modules, Panel PCs, and enclosures for use by OEMs and system integrators worldwide. We have served the industrial, transportation, pipeline, Mil/COTS, communications, remote, and medical markets for over 30 years. We are an employee-owned company.

WinSystems, Inc.

715 Stadium Drive

Arlington, Texas 76011 USA

Website: http://www.WinSystems.com

E-mail: Info(at)WinSystems(dot)com

Telephone: (817) 274-7553

