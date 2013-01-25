Celllulite Buster Symulast (Joey Atlas) Review Released Today by FatLossReviews.net

Muscle fiber is the overlooked "x-factor" in the cellulite zapping game, according to Joey Atlas in his Symulast program. FatLossReviews.net releases its product review.

Symulast Founder Joey Atlas has two degrees in exercise physiology and is a women's body enhancement specialist with clients in 193 countries. States Dagny Galt of FatLossReviews.net, Atlas has been “quietly helping women banish cellulite from their bodies for the past 23 years”. He calls the cellulite elimination program "Symulast", which combines the words "Synergistic Muscle Layer Stimulation".

"It seems to me that the biggest revelation in his Symulast platform relates to the universal misunderstanding about the origin of cellulite – what it is, and what causes it," says Dagny Galt of FatLossReviews.net, adding, "He claims that because other programs have not properly identified the cellulite culprit, the proposed cure method of these “solutions” cannot possibly work".

Scientifically speaking, the human body has 90 different muscles from the waist down to the lower ankles. When neglected, they get mushy, flat, and droopy (muscle atrophy), which causes the skin to sag and display “dimples”, aka cellulite. Symulast exercises work the muscles so that they push outward against the skin causing the outer layer to get smooth and firm – forcing the dimples away.

The program comes with a money back guarantee for 60 days. Among the contents of this downloadable provision are his specialized exercise videos, a written guide book, and a couple bonus peripheral videos.

