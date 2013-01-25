Product Launch Platform, Daily Grommet Works with Canadian Entrepreneur to Launch Handcrafted Animal Puppets made from Reclaimed Wool

Daily Grommet, an online shopping site and product launch platform for innovative and undiscovered products has partnered with Toronto-based entrepreneur to launch handcrafted animal puppets made from reclaimed wool.

Where do old sweaters go when they're past their prime? If they're lucky, they wind up in Josh Title's studio, destined to become fun companions for some lucky kids.

Josh is the founder of Cate & Levi, a collection of environmentally responsible children's products. He came up with the idea just before his first child was born, after being discouraged by the lack of responsibly-made toys on the market. He started designing, and today his Toronto studio is brimming with handcrafted toys and keepsakes made from recycled wool sweaters.

Reclaimed wool is individually selected, based on color and texture, for each Cate & Levi hand puppet. Every design is special, and no two walruses, dogs, giraffes, monkeys, dragons or dinosaurs will ever be the same. But what they all have in common is the ability to inspire. The puppets feed kids' imaginations, and when playtime is over, they make cozy cuddling companions. It's a great second life for second-hand sweaters… and the kids who treasure the wooly creations.

