BargainSeatsOnline.com Announces A Wide Selection Of Sting Tickets On Sale Now

Sting tickets are going on sale for the extended "Back to Bass" tour that has kept the entertainer busy since 2011. BargainSeatsOnline.com announces a great selection of tickets for future concert dates in North America and elsewhere.

The English singer/songwriter has performed with The Police for a good portion of his career. He has been as successful in his solo ventures as he was with the band. Now the entertainer is back on the road touring around the world. His "Back to Bass Tour" took him to many European destinations last year, and the tour has been so popular that the star is now extending it into this year. BargainSeatsOnline.com has a large selection of tickets available for fans to obtain.

Canadian concerts include stops in British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, and Ontario. The legendary singer is also appearing in the U.S. at a number of entertainment venues. A few of the cities that are on the agenda include Highland Park, Illinois; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Santa Barbara, California; and Boston, Massachusetts. Concert dates begin on May 30 and continue until July 12 with additional dates expected after that time.

The multi-talented performer has recently finished a reunion tour with The Police that spanned two years. He also had a year of playing with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, and now he is extending his "Back to Bass Tour" to entertain even more fans that he has already in the past year. Sting tickets are in demand by many devotees who enjoy the entertainer's music and want to hear it live. The star will be certain to perform some of his most popular hits during his upcoming concerts.

From 1985 through 2010, the entertainer has released 10 albums, all as a solo performer. He has been inducted into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His music encompasses many genres that include jazz, rock, New Wave, pop, New Age, reggae and blue-eyed soul. The English singer also plays a multitude of instruments and has been honored with 16 Grammy Awards that include music he performed as a member of the group The Police and as a solo entertainer. The 61-year-old artist is certain to delight many dedicated followers with his future concerts to take place during the remaining portion of the "Back to Bass Tour."

About Us

BargainSeatsOnline.com has a wide selection of Sting tickets, Bon Jovi tickets, Lady Gaga tickets, and many others for concerts, theater shows and sporting events.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebstingtickets/stingconcerttour/prweb10362764.htm