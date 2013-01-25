Experts Meet to Explore Immersive Learning at NexLearn's 2nd Annual ILU Conference

Second Annual Immersive Learning University (ILU) Conference and Symposium (ILU) is a great success, bringing together trainers and educators to explore best practices involved in developing online immersive learning.

The Second Annual Immersive Learning University (ILU) Conference and Symposium, hosted by NexLearn, LLC, was held at the historic Menger Hotel in San Antonio, TX, January 16-17, 2013. The two day conference brought together trainers and educators from coast to coast, and some from as far away as Belgium, Australia, and Singapore, to explore the best practices involved with developing online, immersive learning.

The 2013 conference registered considerable growth with twice the number of attendees as the 2012 event. Participants listened to keynote speakers such as Julie Dirksen, who presented her discussion “What Does ‘Learn from Experience' Really Mean?” and Dr. Gary Lopez who lectured on “Moving from ‘One-Size-Fits-All' to Personalized Learning: A New Business Model for Education.”

Dean Fouquet, vice president of vertical markets for NexLearn, noted, “This year was even better than last. Not only did we have more participants, but we really saw how connected the communities can be. Whether someone was a corporate trainer, a designer of cutting edge, mobile technology, or a doctoral candidate in Instructional Design, everyone intermingled and shared ideas.”

This year's ILU Conference included an “Ask the Expert Showcase,” which gave conference participants, as well as the NexLearn team, the opportunity to demonstrate their current projects and exchange ideas and techniques.

David McDonagh, an instructional designer for Pep Boys, showcased point-of-sales and e-commerce training simulations he developed. According to McDonagh, “Using the simulations for training has been effective. I've included surveys with the sims, and have been amazed at the feedback.”

Lance Minor and AJ Aluthwala represented NexLearn at the “Ask the Expert Showcase.” Aluthwala, a business development specialist, demonstrated the new Audience Response System that enables group participation in SimWriter® authored simulations. “This feature allows developers to take individual training and expand it to include group exercises. The decision-making process prompts much more discussion within the training session.”

Minor, an instructional designer, spoke about the emerging ILU Professional Design Certification Program. “I think we are moving in the right direction with the conference and setting the stage for our Professional Design Certificate Program,” said Minor. “You can see participants' creativity, showing truly innovative uses of the technology. It would be nice for these participants to be recognized for that effort. That is what NexLearn's Professional Design Certificate Program is all about. Ideally, those who present at the showcase in the future could be candidates for our Professional Fellowship Program where they will be able to share their capstone projects.”

“We received great support for our long-term vision, which is to establish an ILU Fellowship Program where participants answer the call-for-papers for our annual conferences, and collaborate in content creation by presenting their ideas,” said Fouquet. “Eventually, we'll consolidate that knowledge in an annually published, peer-reviewed journal that focuses on immersive design and e-Learning. It's the next step in nurturing the immersive e-Learning community of practice.”

More information about the Immersive Learning University or the 3rd Annual ILU Conference and Symposium can be found at http://www.immersivelearningu.com.

