Oceania Cruise Sale Announces $200 in Additional Shipboard Credit on Any Sailing and Special First-time Cruiser Welcome Package

Oceania Cruise Sale offers $200 in additional shipboard credit on any sailing booked before January 31, 2013. First-time Oceania cruise welcome package ends 2/28/13.

As one of the top preferred partners of Oceania Cruises, Oceania Cruise Sale, a division of Bon Voyage Travel is providing $200 in additional shipboard credit on any sailing booked before January 31, 2013. First-time passengers of Oceania will also receive a special first-time cruiser welcome package for sailing Oceania. Oceania Cruise Sale encourages those who have never sailed with Oceania before to call them to qualify for the first-time Oceania cruise welcome package at 888-213-6227 by February 28, 2013.

Oceania Cruise Sale is currently running several promotions that can be used along with the $200 additional shipboard credit. Current Oceania cruise special offers include:

Tropical Getaways – These Asia cruises, Caribbean cruises and the South Pacific cruises come with up to $700 shipboard credit, which can be combined with the $200 offer for a total of $900 in shipboard credit. These destinations are the perfect place to have extra money to spend on shore excursions, from snorkeling and kayaking to swimming with the dolphins or deep-sea fishing.

Air Program $799 – Select cruises come with business air upgrades from $799 and bonus savings up to $3,900. Passengers will be able to fly in total comfort on long transoceanic flights to Europe, at low rates for a limited time. On the 12-night Treasures & Monuments Cruise which visits Italy, Greece and Rome, business air is only an additional $799 each way. This is a savings of almost $2,000 for restricted business air on Oceania.

2013-2014 Winter Collection – Save up to $5,000 on 2013 sailings to Oceania's most popular cruise destinations. Take a European cruise to destinations like Italy, Spain, England and Germany, plus cruises to the South Pacific, Australia and more. These warm-weather sailings are the perfect way to escape frigid winters and start from just $1,999.

2013 Europe Savings – These Europe cruises come with bonus savings up to $3,500. These sailings travel all over Europe, from Italy to London to Barcelona. This is a great opportunity for travelers who want to see magnificent monuments like the Roman Forum and Coliseum and experience the delightful food from the different regions of Europe.

Oceania Kids Program – This is Oceania's first-ever program for children, and is available only on select 2013 itineraries for Alaska cruises. This nature-oriented cruise has plenty to entertain the kids while exploring Alaska in Oceania style and comfort.

These Oceania cruise deals are available to both past guests and new guests on Oceania and are available for a limited time. Customers may combine any of these offers with the first-time Oceania cruiser package or with the $200 shipboard credit offer for past guests when booking. Shipboard credit can be used towards the payment of alcoholic beverages, boutique purchases (such as watches, jewelry, perfumes and clothing), Canyon Ranch spa treatments and more.

“We are excited to introduce new customers to all Oceania has to offer with our special first-time cruiser welcome package,” said Ryan Hansen, COO of Bon Voyage Travel. To learn more about pricing, availability and the details of these offers, please visit the Oceania Cruise Sale website, and subscribe to our monthly specials.

