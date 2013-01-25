Connected Texas Announces Release of First Community Technology Plan

Gillespie County proclaims commitment to economic development and quality of life with Connected community technology plan

Gillespie County, Texas now has an action plan to make way for greater technology use across the community and pave the way for a brighter economic future. The Technology Action Plan was unveiled as part of Gillespie County's participation in the Connected community engagement program through the Connected Texas initiative. Ten Texas communities are currently involved in some stage of the Connected program, but Gillespie County is the state's first to unveil its official Technology Action Plan.

The occasion was marked this week with a public event at Hill Country University Center. Texas Department of Agriculture's Administrator for the Office of Rural Affairs, Rick Rhodes, was on-hand for the presentation as the Gillespie County Economic Development Commission was presented with its detailed action plan for the future.

“Receiving this Connected community Technology Action Plan is a huge step in the right direction for the future of Gillespie County,” said Gillespie County Economic Development Director Tim Lehmberg. “This plan outlines how we will take specific steps to ensure our community is supporting our current residents and businesses by making sure there is access to the global economy and all the educational, health, government, and other countless benefits that quality high-speed Internet allows.”

Participating in the Connected program means Gillespie County has gone through an extensive assessment of its overall broadband and technology innovation. The Technology Action Plan sets general community-wide broadband connectivity requirements to be worked towards that will support economic development and residential quality of life. Gillespie County's top goal from the new plan is to expand broadband availability to unserved areas using fixed wireless technology. The new plan gives the community step-by-step action items to make sure that goal is met. The plan will also support growing digital literacy through future broadband expansion and programs that will ensure the community maintains widespread Internet access, adoption, and use.

“This Connected Technology Action Plan is a big key to success for both the present and the future of Gillespie County,” said Connected Texas Executive Director Don Shirley. “As the first Texas community to receive a plan through the Connected initiative, Gillespie County is the first of many Texas communities that are ready to go to work on paving the way for a bright and prosperous future. A Technology Action Plan means this community is serious about making sure it's ready to benefit from all the economic and lifestyle opportunities that the digital age provides. It's all part of Texas' solid plans for future growth.”

The Connected program is part of the Connected Texas initiative funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce NTIA State Broadband Initiative (SBI) program. Connected Texas is working to facilitate the access, adoption, and use of technology throughout the state to create a better business environment, more effective community and economic development, improved healthcare, more efficient government, enhanced education, and improved quality of life. Residents are encouraged to get involved by joining their local Connected technology team and using the free Every Community Online program offered by Connected Texas to get training in computer and Internet skills which makes them eligible for discounted computers and home Internet service.

Photo caption: Connected Texas Executive Director Don Shirley (left) presents the Connected Technology Action Plan to Community Champion and Gillespie County Economic Development Director Tim Lehmberg (right) on Wednesday at the Douglas County at Hill Country University Center in Fredericksburg.

