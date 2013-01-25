University of North Alabama Announces 2013 Film Festival Selections

George Lindsey UNA Film Festival scheduled for Feb. 28-March 2.

The George Lindsey UNA Film Festival has announced the films and screenplays selected for exhibition during the 2013 festival Feb. 28-March 2. The projects, listed below, were selected from more than 130 submissions from across the world. The films and screenplays will now compete for awards in each category. Screenplay winners will be announced before the festival. Winning films will be announced March 2 at the 16th George Lindsey UNA Film Festival Awards Show.

PROFESSIONAL NARRATIVE

“Barney and the Marians”

“Zweibettzimmer”

“Towing”

“Genre”

“Zabawka”

PROFESSIONAL DOCUMENTARY

“Today We Saw the Face of God”

“The Kings of BBQ Barbecue Kuwait”

“Blood Brother”

“Reconvergence”

“Eating Alabama”

STUDENT NARRATIVE

“Harvest”

“Arkadaşim Erhan”

“Madly Unto Eternity”

“Black Bête”

“Not at Home”

STUDENT DOCUMENTARY

“Blighted Beauty”

“Never Got a Dime”

“Amends With the Past”

VANGUARD

“Abuelas”

“Bepe Paur Ve'oznaim Atzumot”

“Retrocognition”

“Fallin' for You”

“DANS L'OEIL DE LA FORGERONNE”

SHOALS SPOTLIGHT

“Redefining Awesome: John Munson's Dream”

YOUNG FILMMAKER

“Letting Go”

“Day of Silence”

“Alone Together”

FEATURE SCREENPLAY

“Life in Ashes”

“The Rise of Bryce McGraw”

“Hunter Creek”

“Murder at Cane Creek”

“Lifetime Loser”

“Blue Star”

“The Bridge Builder”

“Mr Robert's Bones 3.1b”

“Quest for Light, Adventure of the Magi”

“A Year Without Ordinary Time”

“WILLIAM, WILL YOU DANCE?”

“The UnEngagement 2-7-11”

SHORT SCREENPLAY

“THIS MODERN MAN IS BEAT”

“El Minuto”

“Small Signs”

“Happy New Year, Mr. Kates!”

“Transhumans”

“CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM: Accident”

The George Lindsey UNA Film Festival is one of the few film festivals hosted by a university. The event was founded in 1998 in part by UNA alumnus and celebrated actor and entertainer George Lindsey. Lindsey's own film career included several important roles, including the character Goober Pyle on “The Andy Griffith Show.”

For more information on the 2013 George Lindsey UNA Film Festival, visit http://www.lindseyfilmfest.com, or contact the film festival staff at lindseyfilmfest(at)una(dot)edu or 256-765-4592.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebUniversityofNorthAlabama/LindseyFilmFest/prweb10362647.htm